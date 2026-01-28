In HelloNation, Backflow Expert Paul J. Whittemore Explains Testing Rules for 2026

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do commercial properties and municipal water systems need to know about backflow testing requirements in New Hampshire and throughout New England? A HelloNation article featuring Paul J. Whittemore of New England Backflow, Inc. outlines the testing expectations for 2026 and how water systems can stay in compliance with both state and local oversight.

Paul J. Whittemore, Owner of New England Backflow, Inc.

The article explains that backflow testing is required to protect public drinking water systems from contamination. When pressure changes occur, water can reverse direction inside plumbing systems. Without properly functioning backflow prevention devices, this reversal can draw pollutants into clean supply lines. Testing ensures these devices are working as designed and helps safeguard public health.

In New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services oversees compliance for public water systems, with local water utilities responsible for enforcing testing rules in their service areas. The article points out that state plumbing codes support this framework, which applies to a broad range of commercial properties such as hospitals, food processing plants, factories, and apartment buildings. Municipal water systems are also subject to these standards and must follow similar cross-connection control protocols.

Backflow Expert Paul J. Whittemore explains that most New England states have similar programs in place. Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Connecticut all require routine backflow testing for commercial and public infrastructure. In many cases, testing is required annually, though higher-risk properties may need to test on a semi-annual basis depending on the type of activity taking place within the building.

The article highlights how commercial properties are classified based on hazard level. Facilities engaged in higher-risk operations are required to install more advanced backflow prevention devices and follow stricter testing schedules. This classification helps water authorities ensure that each property is monitored according to the potential risk it poses to the public water supply.

Municipal water systems have additional responsibilities. According to the article, they must maintain accurate records of installed backflow prevention devices, track compliance, and review test results. Failed tests must be addressed promptly, with repairs or replacements made to avoid contamination events. Many municipal systems are shifting toward centralized digital recordkeeping to manage testing schedules more effectively.

The article also addresses the impact of cold weather on backflow prevention devices in New England. Freezing conditions can damage devices that are located outdoors or in unheated areas. Water utilities across the region emphasize the importance of winterization and routine testing to help prevent failures related to temperature extremes.

As 2026 begins, the article reports that no major changes to regulations are expected. However, there is growing emphasis on digital systems that improve tracking, documentation, and communication between property owners and local water authorities.

Commercial property owners are encouraged to stay current with their local requirements, understand how often their devices must be tested, and maintain thorough documentation. This proactive approach supports reliable water systems, avoids costly violations, and contributes to public water safety throughout New Hampshire and New England.

Backflow Testing Requirements Across New Hampshire and New England in 2026 features insights from Paul J. Whittemore, Backflow Expert of Manchester, NH, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

www.hellonation.com

SOURCE HelloNation