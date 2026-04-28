In HelloNation, Backflow Expert Paul J. Whittemore Explains Why Prevention Matters for Businesses

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should businesses across New England understand about backflow prevention and its role in protecting drinking water? A HelloNation article featuring Paul J. Whittemore of New England Backflow, Inc. outlines how backflow prevention works and why it remains essential for commercial plumbing systems.

Paul J. Whittemore - Vice President - New England Backflow, Inc. Speed Speed

The article explains that backflow prevention helps keep drinking water clean by stopping water from flowing in the wrong direction. In a commercial building, plumbing often connects to equipment, hoses, tanks, and cleaning systems that can introduce contaminants. When pressure changes happen, backflow prevention devices stop unsafe water from entering clean supply lines.

Backflow occurs when water reverses direction inside a plumbing system. This can happen due to sudden pressure changes, such as during a water main break, firefighting response, or high usage in a nearby area. Backflow can also result from internal systems like boilers, pumps, or elevated storage tanks, increasing pressure inside a building. These conditions are common in commercial environments, which is why many businesses are required to install and maintain backflow prevention devices.

Backflow prevention devices are built to allow water to flow in only one direction. When pressure drops or shifts, internal valves inside the device close automatically to stop reverse flow. According to the article, these devices are usually installed at connection points where plumbing may link to high-risk areas or processes.

Backflow Expert Paul J. Whittemore emphasizes that these devices help protect more than just the building where they are installed. If contaminants such as chemicals or bacteria are pulled into a water line, they can travel beyond the site and affect the wider public water system. This makes backflow prevention a shared responsibility between water providers and users, especially in areas with aging infrastructure or complex plumbing networks.

The article notes that New England presents unique challenges. Many commercial buildings in the region operate with older plumbing systems that may not meet modern backflow standards. Cold winters add to the risk. Outdoor or unheated installations are especially vulnerable to freezing, which can damage internal parts or seals.

Regular inspection and maintenance are essential. Over time, parts inside backflow prevention devices can wear out or become clogged with debris or mineral buildup. The article states that water authorities often require approved testing and recordkeeping to confirm that devices are functioning as expected. Skipping this step increases the chance of failure during a pressure event.

Understanding how pressure changes affect plumbing helps businesses manage risk more effectively. The article points out that backflow prevention devices act automatically, without requiring human intervention. This makes them reliable even during unexpected events, such as a nearby water main break or sudden demand change.

Backflow incidents can also disrupt business operations. If a contamination issue occurs, water service may be shut off while systems are cleaned or inspected. This can cause delays for employees and inconvenience for customers. Prevention reduces the likelihood of service disruptions and supports smoother operations.

As local water systems expand and regulations evolve, backflow prevention remains a critical safeguard. New buildings are typically outfitted with modern backflow prevention devices. Existing businesses may need to upgrade as local requirements change. The article encourages business owners to stay informed, understand how these devices work, and maintain regular testing to protect both their property and the wider water system.

How Backflow Prevention Works and Why It Matters for Businesses in New England features insights from Paul J. Whittemore, Backflow Expert of Manchester, NH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation