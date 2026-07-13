The article details how simple drainage adjustments and proper grading help reduce basement leaks and protect foundations over time.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners reduce the risk of basement leaks without major renovation? Kevin Giufre of Never Wet Basement Waterproofing in Rochester, New York, answers that question in a recent HelloNation feature, focusing on a simple yet often overlooked solution: redirecting downspouts. His article outlines how minor exterior changes can significantly improve basement moisture prevention. Read the full article here

Kevin Giufre, Co-Owner Speed Speed

Giufre explains that when downspouts discharge water too close to a home's foundation, the result is often a buildup of hydrostatic pressure, soil saturation, and an increased risk of leaks or cracks in basement walls. By extending downspouts at least six feet from the house and ensuring water is channeled into a designated drainage area, homeowners can drastically reduce the risk at minimal cost and with minimal equipment. Flexible or rigid downspout extension solutions can be adapted to most landscapes without excavation or mechanical systems.

Proper grading around the foundation adds to the effectiveness of this approach. A slope of at least six inches over ten feet helps ensure water is pulled away from the home rather than allowed to settle. Together, redirection and grading function as passive water-control systems, providing ongoing protection through a low-maintenance design.

Giufre emphasizes that while interior systems may still be necessary in some cases, foundation water protection is most effective when it starts at the exterior. Addressing downspout discharge distance and soil grading for drainage are among the most cost-effective ways to support long-term waterproofing.

As outlined in Small Changes, Big Impact: Redirecting Downspouts to Prevent Water Damage, Giufre's advice highlights how basic exterior drainage improvements can prevent costly problems before they start, helping homeowners protect their basements with smart, proactive planning.

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