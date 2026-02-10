In HelloNation, Bathroom Remodeling Expert Josh Martinez of Gaithersburg, MD Breaks Down the Cost for a Remodel

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What truly drives bathroom remodel cost in the DC metro area? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Bathroom Remodeling Expert Josh Martinez of Excell Homes in Gaithersburg, MD. The article explains how factors like scope, materials, and existing conditions, not just square footage, determine the final price tag.

Josh Martinez - President & CEO, Excell Homes

The HelloNation article makes it clear that size alone isn't the main factor influencing bathroom remodel cost. A small bathroom can become expensive quickly if the project involves moving fixtures or upgrading behind-the-wall systems. In the DC metro area, where labor costs tend to be higher, layout changes often require plumbing or electrical modifications that significantly increase the overall budget.

For many older homes, those updates become even more complex. The article points out that remodeling older homes in the DC metro area can uncover hidden issues such as outdated wiring, corroded pipes, or water damage. These problems often remain unseen until demolition begins, which makes contingency planning an important part of any bathroom remodel.

Electrical work is another common cost driver. Adding new outlets, upgrading lighting, or installing in-floor heating systems requires labor and materials that quickly add up. In older homes, bringing the electrical system up to current code may be necessary for safety, further contributing to the total bathroom remodel cost.

Material selections also play a major role. The article details how choices such as tile type, vanity style, and hardware finishes can create a wide price range. While standard products are more budget-friendly, high-end materials like natural stone or custom cabinetry increase both labor and product costs. In the DC metro area, where tastes often lean toward personalized finishes, these decisions significantly impact the overall price.

Fixtures such as faucets, showerheads, and toilets influence not only the upfront cost but also the long-term performance of the bathroom. The HelloNation article recommends selecting fixtures early in the process to help clarify budget expectations and avoid delays caused by limited availability or long lead times.

Ventilation, while often overlooked, is another element that can affect cost. Upgrading or adding proper exhaust systems supports durability by preventing moisture buildup but may require new electrical work or duct changes. For homeowners in older homes, these upgrades are often essential and should be factored into the plan early.

Permit requirements in the DC metro area can also shape a remodeling budget. Whether the job involves plumbing, structural, or electrical changes, most remodels require local code compliance. The article advises homeowners to account for permit costs and inspections when estimating total expenses.

The article also emphasizes timing and labor availability as important cost considerations. The DC metro area has high demand for skilled trades, which may affect both pricing and project timelines. Planning ahead allows for better contractor availability and potentially smoother execution.

Custom features add further complexity. Built-ins, floating vanities, and unique storage solutions can elevate a bathroom's function and style but also add to labor and material costs. Josh Martinez's advice, as outlined in the article, is to balance these upgrades with budget realities to avoid scope creep.

Finally, the article encourages homeowners to consider how long they plan to stay in the home. For those who intend to stay long term, higher-quality materials and classic designs may provide greater value. For short-term plans, modest updates may make more financial sense.

