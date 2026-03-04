In HelloNation, Bathroom Remodeling Expert Mark McManus Explains How to Choose the Right Contractor

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners consider when starting their first renovation project? Mark McManus of M&M Construction Specialist addresses this in a HelloNation article , where he highlights the importance of choosing a contractor who is hands-on, transparent, and experienced. His advice guides first-time renovators through the decision-making process, showing how the right professional can make all the difference.

McManus points out that the best contractor is not simply the one who provides a quote. A strong candidate is someone who understands every stage of the renovation, from demolition to finishes, and remains involved throughout. By being present on-site, the contractor is better able to anticipate challenges, communicate clearly, and maintain high-quality workmanship.

One of the most practical ways to evaluate a contractor is by asking the right questions. McManus recommends discussing project timelines, reviewing examples of recent work, and learning how the contractor handles change orders or material delays. These conversations provide valuable insight into how expectations are managed and problems are solved.

References from past clients also offer clarity. Homeowners can learn whether the contractor stayed within budget, addressed delays effectively, and delivered results that matched the homeowner's goals. These firsthand accounts add an extra layer of confidence when making such an important decision.

McManus emphasizes that trust is essential. A reliable contractor should explain contract terms, outline payment schedules, and keep the homeowner informed at each stage. Renovations can bring surprises, but a contractor who communicates openly turns those challenges into opportunities for smoother progress rather than setbacks.

Choosing the right contractor for a first home renovation is ultimately about finding a partner in the process. A hands-on builder who values site visits, clear communication, and transparency provides homeowners with peace of mind and a stronger final result.

Mark McManus shares these insights in HelloNation's feature, Choosing the Right Contractor for Your First Renovation . His perspective helps homeowners approach their first renovation with confidence, ensuring they select a professional who can guide them successfully from start to finish.

