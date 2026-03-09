In HelloNation, Cannabis Expert Shellie Grammer of Roseburg Clarifies THC vs. CBD Effects

ROSEBURG, Ore., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the real difference between THC and CBD, and how do they actually affect people? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Shellie Grammer, Cannabis Expert and CEO of Cougar Cannabis in Roseburg, Oregon. The article explores how these two well-known cannabis compounds compare, what effects they can create, and why understanding both matters for everyday users.

The article explains that while THC and CBD both come from the cannabis plant, they interact with the body in very different ways. According to the HelloNation feature, THC is responsible for psychoactive effects such as a high or altered perception, while CBD tends to have a calming influence without the intoxicating experience. This makes THC and CBD suitable for different purposes, depending on the user's goals and comfort level.

The HelloNation article breaks down why users may feel energized with one cannabis product and relaxed with another. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, binds strongly to brain receptors tied to mood, coordination, and perception, often leading to a more noticeable mental shift. In contrast, CBD, short for cannabidiol, does not bind as strongly to those same receptors. Instead, it supports the body's regulatory systems more gently, with people often reporting a subtle sense of calm or relief over time.

The article points out that many people assume these differences are minor, but the effects of THC and CBD can feel very distinct. Products with THC, particularly those made from marijuana cultivated for higher potency, can produce strong sensations, including shifts in how sound, light, and time are perceived. Hemp-derived CBD, on the other hand, is widely available and legally accessible in many areas due to its low THC content and non-intoxicating nature.

Another area of focus in the HelloNation article is product type. Whether a cannabis product is inhaled, eaten, or used as a tincture can shape the experience dramatically. Inhaled THC takes effect quickly and wears off sooner, while edible THC has a delayed onset and lasts longer. Tinctures and oils fall somewhere in the middle, offering more control over dosage and timing. The same timing rules apply to CBD, though the effects are typically described as steadier and less intense.

Shellie Grammer's role in the article is to help readers make more informed decisions about cannabis use, whether they're new to it or looking to better understand how different compounds work. The article emphasizes that the key to choosing between THC and CBD lies in knowing the kind of effect someone wants. Some may prefer the strong mental shift of THC for evening use, while others seek the calming qualities of CBD without the high. For others, a balanced product that combines both may provide the right experience.

The HelloNation article also notes that tolerance can affect how both compounds feel over time. Regular THC use may lead to a higher tolerance, making the same dose feel less effective. CBD, by contrast, tends to feel consistent across time, with fewer reports of tolerance buildup. This difference can play a role in how people structure their routines and adjust product use.

By comparing the effects of THC and CBD, the article gives readers a clear picture of what to expect from different cannabis products. Instead of promoting one compound over the other, the article helps people understand the roles each plays and how to align their choice with the feeling they're looking for.

