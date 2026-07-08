In HelloNation, Child Care Expert April Milik Explains How Play Builds Early Problem-Solving Skills

The article explains how everyday play helps children build confidence, creativity, and independent thinking.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does play help children develop early problem-solving skills?

HelloNation has published an article featuring insights from April Milik of Kinder Haus Child Care Center Inc in Morgantown, WV, that explains how play-based learning helps children strengthen early problem-solving skills through everyday exploration and discovery.

April Milik - Owner, Kinder Haus Child Care Center Inc

The HelloNation article explains that play is much more than entertainment. Through play-based learning, children develop early problem-solving skills while building confidence, curiosity, and creativity. The article explains that these experiences form an important part of early childhood education because they encourage children to learn by experimenting and thinking independently.

According to the article, children naturally explore how the world works by building with blocks, completing puzzles, sorting objects, and testing different ideas. These activities strengthen early problem-solving skills by encouraging observation, trial and error, and critical thinking. Rather than simply following directions, children discover solutions through their own experiences.

The article also explains that making mistakes during play-based learning becomes an important part of the learning process. Whether a tower falls or a puzzle piece does not fit, children are encouraged to pause, adjust their approach, and try again. These experiences help develop independent thinking while building confidence to tackle future challenges.

Another important benefit discussed in the article is the role of decision-making during everyday play. Choosing materials, organizing toys, or planning how to complete an activity requires children to practice critical thinking as they evaluate options and predict outcomes. Repeated opportunities to make these decisions strengthen flexible thinking throughout early childhood education.

The HelloNation article also highlights the value of social play. When children build together, create imaginative games, or share materials, they naturally practice communication, cooperation, and negotiation. These interactions strengthen early problem-solving skills while helping children understand different perspectives and work toward shared goals.

Open-ended materials such as blocks, dramatic play props, art supplies, and building toys are especially valuable because they allow children to create their own solutions. The article explains that play-based learning encourages children to experiment without relying on one predetermined answer. This approach supports creativity, critical thinking, and independent thinking as children develop confidence in their own ideas.

The article also notes that teachers play an important role by guiding children without solving problems for them. Asking thoughtful questions encourages children to reflect on their ideas while strengthening independent thinking. This supportive approach allows children to continue developing early problem-solving skills through exploration rather than simply receiving answers.

The article concludes that learning continues beyond the classroom through everyday family activities such as sorting laundry, building forts, preparing simple meals, or completing puzzles together. These experiences reinforce the same early problem-solving skills, play-based learning principles, critical thinking, and social play opportunities that support healthy growth throughout early childhood education.

How Play Builds Early Problem-Solving Skills features insights from April Milik, Child Care Expert of Morgantown, WV, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation