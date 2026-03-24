In HelloNation, Chiropractic Expert Dr. Holly Potter Shares Five Habits to Prevent Neck and Shoulder Pain

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What daily habits can reduce the risk of developing neck and shoulder pain? In a HelloNation article, Dr. Holly Potter of Align Chiropractic in Rochester, NY, outlines five practical strategies for supporting spinal health and easing muscle strain. Her advice focuses on simple adjustments that can be incorporated into everyday routines without requiring major lifestyle changes.

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The first step is to keep the head in a neutral position. Dr. Potter explains that a forward head posture, where the head extends in front of the shoulders, places excessive strain on the cervical spine. This issue often arises when screens are positioned too low or when a phone is held between the shoulder and ear. By aligning the ears with the shoulders and elevating screens to eye level, individuals can relieve persistent tension in the neck and upper back.

Closely related to posture is screen positioning. Looking down at a monitor or device for extended periods creates repetitive stress that contributes to pain. Dr. Potter recommends using monitor risers or stands to bring screens to eye level and pairing them with an external keyboard if needed. Even small changes in screen height can help maintain proper neck alignment and prevent chronic discomfort.

Strengthening the muscles that support posture is equally important. Weakness in the upper back and shoulders can cause slouching, uneven load distribution, and increased stress on the neck. Dr. Potter highlights exercises such as rows, scapular retractions, and resistance band work as effective ways to build a strong foundation for spinal stability. With better muscular support, the neck is less likely to overcompensate during daily activities.

In addition to posture and strength, movement plays a critical role in preventing pain. Remaining still for long stretches, even in an ergonomic position, can lead to stiffness and fatigue. Dr. Potter advises taking movement breaks every 30 to 60 minutes to walk, roll the shoulders, or stretch gently. These brief resets improve circulation and release tension before it escalates into discomfort.

Sleep posture also has a lasting effect on neck and shoulder health. Dr. Potter suggests choosing a pillow that keeps the neck aligned with the spine—slightly higher for side sleepers and lower for back sleepers. She cautions against stomach sleeping, which forces the neck into prolonged rotation and often results in morning stiffness.

Together, these five habits offer a straightforward, sustainable approach to preventing neck and shoulder pain. Dr. Potter's recommendations stress the value of consistent, mindful adjustments rather than quick fixes. By combining proper posture, smart ergonomics, regular movement, strength training, and supportive sleep positioning, individuals can maintain healthier alignment and reduce their risk of chronic discomfort.

The article, 5 Smart Habits to Prevent Neck and Shoulder Pain, outlines these strategies in detail. This is according to Dr. Holly Potter, Chiropractic Expert of Rochester, NY, who shares her expertise on preventing musculoskeletal pain in HelloNation.

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