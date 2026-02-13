HILTON, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can owners improve safety in a classic vehicle without sacrificing its original style? In a HelloNation article , Engels Gualdani of Great Lakes Classic Cars in Hilton, NY, offers practical guidance on upgrading essential components while maintaining authenticity. His advice covers everything from modernizing seat belts and brake systems to enhancing lighting and tires, ensuring that a classic car remains both enjoyable and safe to drive.

Engels Gualdani - Owner, Great Lakes Classic Cars Speed Speed

Gualdani begins by emphasizing the importance of installing seat belts that meet current safety standards. While some later-model classics already include them, many older vehicles lack seat belts entirely or have outdated versions that no longer provide adequate protection. Replacing these with modern, regulation-compliant equipment is one of the simplest and most valuable safety features a classic vehicle owner can add, reducing injury risk while blending with the car's original interior.

The brake system is another priority. Many vintage models rely on drum brakes, which offer less stopping power and slower heat dissipation than modern disc brakes. Gualdani recommends upgrading to a front disc brake conversion that fits behind period-correct wheels, which improves stopping distances without altering the car's appearance. He notes that pairing an upgraded brake system with improved tires significantly increases safety while keeping the visual character intact.

Tires themselves are an often-overlooked safety feature. Original-style narrow tires may look authentic but can lack the grip and stability needed for today's road conditions. Fortunately, modern tire options exist that replicate vintage styling while delivering superior handling. When matched with a well-maintained brake system, these tires provide both improved performance and a classic appearance.

Suspension and steering systems also play a critical role in vehicle control. Worn bushings, shocks, tie rods, or ball joints can cause instability, making the classic car harder to maneuver in emergency situations. Gualdani suggests replacing worn parts with high-quality reproductions or discreet upgrades that offer modern performance without compromising period-correct looks.

Lighting upgrades are another effective way to improve safety features. Many older cars use dim sealed-beam headlights that can be replaced with brighter halogen or LED units designed to fit vintage housings. Enhanced taillights and brake lights improve visibility for other drivers, especially at night or in poor weather, reducing the risk of collisions.

Gualdani also underscores the role of driver awareness. Even with upgrades, a classic vehicle will handle differently from modern cars, often with longer stopping distances, looser steering, and more pronounced body roll. Defensive driving — keeping extra distance, anticipating traffic changes, and adjusting speed for road conditions — remains essential for safety.

Routine maintenance underpins every safety improvement. Regular inspections, fluid changes, and attention to brake, fuel, and electrical systems ensure that a classic car remains reliable. Gualdani notes that checking seat belts for wear, inspecting brake system components, and keeping all safety features in working order help prevent breakdowns and hazards on the road.

For enthusiasts committed to authenticity, many safety upgrades can be made without altering the car's visible character. Seat belt hardware can match the vehicle's interior, disc brakes can be concealed behind stock wheels, and upgraded lighting can be installed in original housings. This allows owners to enjoy improved safety while preserving the classic vehicle's original charm.

A classic car's appeal lies in its style, craftsmanship, and connection to history. However, as Gualdani explains, ensuring safety should be an integral part of ownership. By updating seat belts, modernizing the brake system, upgrading lighting, and maintaining key safety features, owners can protect both their investment and their passengers. Thoughtful improvements, combined with attentive driving, allow a classic vehicle to remain as safe as it is beautiful.

The article, Maintaining Safety in a Classic Vehicle , is available in full at HelloNation, where Engels Gualdani, Classic Car Expert of Hilton, NY, provides detailed advice on enhancing seat belts, brake systems, and other safety features without compromising originality.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation