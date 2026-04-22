ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners May Overlook Licensing and Insurance When Choosing a Cleaning Service, but the Risks Are Higher Than Most Realize.

What should homeowners in Ann Arbor know before trusting a cleaning company with access to their home? A HelloNation article addresses that question directly, outlining the protections that proper licensing and insurance provide for both the homeowner and the workers performing the job.

David Merreot, Owner Speed Speed

The article explains that in Michigan, cleaning businesses are generally expected to register with the state as legitimate business entities. That registration reflects professional accountability and is one of the first things a homeowner should confirm when evaluating a licensed and insured cleaning company. A business that cannot demonstrate proper registration warrants serious concern before any agreement is made.

Insurance is described in the article as a separate and equally critical consideration. A professional cleaning company should carry at minimum two forms of coverage: general liability insurance and workers' compensation insurance. General liability protects the homeowner's property if something is damaged during a visit. Workers' compensation protects the employees doing the work, and without it, a homeowner could face unexpected legal or financial exposure for injuries that occur inside the home.

The article recommends requesting a certificate of insurance before the first appointment. Reputable companies keep this documentation current and provide it without hesitation when asked. If a company becomes evasive when asked for proof of coverage, the article notes that this response itself is a meaningful warning sign.

Cleaning Expert David Merreot's insights are featured throughout the piece, which also addresses insurance requirements for commercial clients. Businesses that hire cleaning services typically require certificates showing both liability and workers' compensation coverage as part of their vendor onboarding. A licensed and insured cleaning company working with commercial accounts should be prepared to produce this documentation quickly and accurately.

The article also addresses how cleaning companies classify their workforce. Some companies employ workers directly while others work with independent contractors, and workers' compensation obligations can differ significantly based on that classification. The article advises homeowners and business clients alike to ask how workers are covered before signing any service agreement.

Coverage limits are another factor the article encourages readers to evaluate. Larger companies with more employees often carry higher policy limits, but the scope of coverage in place matters more than company size alone. The article notes that a licensed and insured cleaning company that can speak clearly about its own policies is generally one that takes its professional obligations seriously across all areas of operation.

The article makes the case that verifying licensing and insurance takes more effort than comparing prices, but it provides something pricing alone cannot. A Cleaning Expert who maintains proper registration, active policies, and organized documentation tends to run daily operations with that same level of care, and homeowners who take the time to verify coverage gain real protection for their property, their finances, and the people doing the work.

Why Hiring a Licensed and Insured Cleaning Company Matters features insights from David Merreot, Cleaning Expert of Ann Arbor, Michigan, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

www.hellonation.com

SOURCE HelloNation