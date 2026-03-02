In HelloNation, Collision Repair Expert Andy Spence of Jackson, TN, Explains Hidden Damage After a Fender Bender

JACKSON, Tenn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should drivers do when a minor fender bender seems to leave only a small dent? According to a HelloNation article , the answer is to take hidden damage seriously, even if the vehicle appears unharmed. The article outlines how today's cars are built with sensitive technology and layered components that can suffer internal damage from even a slow or low-speed impact. This information is especially relevant for Jackson-area drivers who may underestimate the effects of a seemingly simple bumper incident.

The HelloNation article highlights a common belief among drivers—that if the damage looks minor, it must be. Collision Repair Expert Andy Spence explains why this assumption can be costly. The article explains that many newer vehicles house important systems behind panels and bumpers, meaning critical components can shift or break without any obvious signs. The idea that "if it looks fine, it is fine" can lead drivers to ignore issues that become bigger over time.

In the article, readers learn how small alignment changes can occur from a minor collision, even if the bumper appears smooth. Collision Repair Expert Andy Spence explains that this type of hidden damage may not become noticeable until later, through steering wheel pull or unusual vibrations. These symptoms often indicate misalignment that, if left uncorrected, increases tire wear and can affect safe handling.

The article also notes that many vehicles today rely on hidden sensors behind bumper covers. These include parking sensors, radar systems, and cameras. A minor fender bender can slightly shift these devices, throwing off their calibration. Drivers may not notice anything at first, but the article explains that misaligned sensors can affect features such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. Collision Repair Expert Andy Spence reminds drivers that even a minor impact can disrupt the high-tech systems they rely on daily.

Broken brackets behind the bumper are another form of hidden damage discussed in the article. These small structural pieces help hold bumpers and components in place. If they crack during impact, the bumper may become unstable, creating gaps that allow moisture to enter. Over time, this can lead to corrosion or damage to the vehicle's wiring. According to the article, the visible dent may be only part of the problem—and often the least important part.

The HelloNation article stresses that collision energy is unpredictable. Two identical cars in the same fender bender might experience completely different outcomes, depending on vehicle angle, speed, or temperature. This unpredictability is why a simple visual inspection isn't enough. Drivers can't depend on outward appearance alone to determine if their car is still in good condition.

Even when a vehicle drives normally and shows no warning lights, the article explains that it may still need a professional check. Collision Repair Expert Andy Spence notes that trained technicians can use diagnostic tools to check for alignment shifts, hidden cracks, or sensor errors. These checks are often quick but can prevent long-term damage or costly repairs. The article encourages drivers to prioritize early inspection rather than waiting for problems to appear.

Throughout the HelloNation article, it becomes clear that modern vehicles require a new level of attention after even minor accidents. Sensors, wiring, and structural parts are integrated in ways that increase the likelihood of hidden damage. Collision Repair Expert Andy Spence emphasizes the need for post-accident evaluations, even when the damage seems minor. By checking alignment and sensor function early, drivers reduce the risk of future complications.

The article concludes that delaying repairs can increase costs. Stress from misaligned components or moisture damage tends to worsen over time. The HelloNation article encourages readers to act quickly, rather than ignoring new sounds, vibrations, or handling changes that might be signs of hidden damage. Collision Repair Expert Andy Spence warns that the cost of waiting often outweighs the cost of early diagnosis.

Can a Fender Bender Hide Serious Damage? features insights from Andy Spence, Collision Repair Expert of Jackson, TN, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

