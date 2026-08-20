In HelloNation, Construction Expert Jason Marks Explains Structural Modifications in Older Homes

The article outlines how structural assessments guide safe renovations involving framing, load-bearing walls, and aging foundations.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners know what structural changes an older house can safely handle during renovations? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from Construction Expert Jason Marks of Ward Construction & Remodeling in Kernersville, North Carolina. The article explains how understanding a home's structure is essential before making major renovation decisions.

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The HelloNation article explains that renovations in older homes often begin with a detailed structural assessment. This process evaluates how the home was originally built, what materials were used, and how the structure has changed over time. These early findings help guide decisions on which modifications are possible and which precautions are necessary.

The article highlights that many homeowners want to open floor plans by removing walls. However, some interior walls support weight from above and cannot be removed without adding proper structural support. The article describes how load-bearing walls must be carefully evaluated before any changes are made to avoid compromising the home's stability.

Framing differences in older homes are another key consideration. The article notes that construction methods used in earlier decades may not match modern standards. Because of this, understanding how weight moves through the home is critical. A careful review of framing ensures that any updates maintain the integrity of the structure.

The HelloNation article also discusses how structural modifications often require additional supports. When a load-bearing wall is removed, a properly sized beam or post must be installed to carry the weight. The article explains that these elements must be designed and placed with precision to ensure long-term performance.

Floor stability is another area addressed in the article. Older homes may have uneven or sagging floors that become more noticeable during renovations. The article explains that reinforcing joists or adding supports can stabilize these areas before new finishes are installed. This step helps prevent future issues such as cracks or shifting.

Ceiling modifications are also explored. Homeowners may want higher ceilings to create a more open feel, but the article notes that this can involve adjusting attic framing or rafters. A structural assessment helps determine whether the existing system can support these changes or if new framing is required.

The article further explains that expanding windows or door openings involves structural planning. Larger openings require headers that can safely transfer weight to surrounding supports. Without proper planning, these changes can lead to long-term structural issues, underscoring the importance of careful design.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that signs such as sloping floors, wall cracks, or sticking doors may indicate underlying structural concerns. Addressing these issues early creates a stable foundation for renovation work and reduces the likelihood of unexpected problems during construction.

The article concludes that structural modifications are a key part of successful renovations in older homes. By understanding framing, load-bearing walls, and foundation conditions, homeowners can approach projects with realistic expectations. Insights from professionals at Ward Construction & Remodeling show how careful planning supports both safety and long-term durability.

Structural Modifications During Renovations in Older Kernersville Homes features insights from Jason Marks, Construction Expert at Ward Construction & Remodeling in Kernersville, North Carolina, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation