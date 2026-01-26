In HelloNation, Contracting Expert Brice Bishop Shares Exterior Checkup Advice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is an exterior checkup so important for Michigan homeowners? In a HelloNation feature, home maintenance expert Brice Bishop of Weatherhead and Sons explains that Michigan's weather creates unique challenges. Heavy snow, spring rains, humid summers, and freezing temperatures put constant stress on siding, roofing, windows, and gutters. Without a seasonal home inspection, small issues like warped siding, missing shingles, loose gutters, or window swelling can quickly turn into costly repairs.

Brice Bishop, Owner of Weatherhead and Sons Speed Speed

Bishop notes that siding is one of the first areas that should be checked during an exterior checkup. Even a small piece that is cracked, warped, or pulling away from the home can let in moisture. Once water enters, it can cause mold, rot, or insect damage. In Michigan's freeze-thaw cycles, trapped water expands when frozen, creating even more siding damage. Addressing these problems early helps preserve the home's exterior and reduces repair costs.

Roofing is another key focus. Missing shingles may look minor, but they open the door for leaks that damage insulation, drywall, and even framing. Bishop points out that roof issues often stay hidden until they are severe. A seasonal home inspection makes it easier to catch missing shingles or other roofing problems before they lead to interior water damage.

Loose gutters are also a common problem. If gutters are clogged or not secure, water can pool near the foundation. Over time, this water can seep into the basement or cause structural settling. Regular gutter maintenance ensures water is directed safely away from the house. Bishop emphasizes that this simple step is one of the easiest ways to prevent major repairs.

Windows and doors deserve attention as well. Swelling around frames can be a sign of water infiltration or wood rot. These issues reduce energy efficiency and allow drafts to enter the home. In Michigan winters, that can mean higher heating bills and reduced comfort. A seasonal home inspection that checks for window swelling ensures the house stays weather-tight and efficient.

By making exterior checkups part of Michigan home maintenance, homeowners can avoid expensive surprises. A slow walk around the house each season can reveal warped siding, missing shingles, loose gutters, or window swelling before they worsen. As Bishop explains, catching these small problems early is far less expensive than waiting until major repairs are needed.

Michigan's climate is tough, but proactive care makes a big difference. Regular exterior checkups protect the structure of the home and help preserve its long-term value. They are not just about fixing what is visible but about preventing deeper problems caused by weather and moisture.

Bishop shares these insights in his HelloNation article, Why Michigan Homes Need Exterior Checkups . In this feature, he provides clear steps for Michigan home maintenance and explains how seasonal home inspections can prevent costly damage.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation