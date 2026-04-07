In HelloNation, Contracting Expert Richard Graniere Explains Kitchen Remodel Costs in Franklin Lakes

The article breaks down key cost factors that influence kitchen remodeling budgets and planning decisions in Franklin Lakes.

WAYNE, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What factors have the biggest impact on the cost of a kitchen remodel in Franklin Lakes? HelloNation has published the answer in a HelloNation article, featuring insights from Contracting Expert Richard Graniere of Advantage Contracting in Wayne, New Jersey.

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The HelloNation article explains that the cost of a kitchen remodel depends largely on materials, layout decisions, and the scope of work. Cabinets and countertops are often the largest expenses, while changes to plumbing or electrical systems can significantly increase labor costs. Even small adjustments, such as moving a sink or stove, can require opening walls or floors, which adds complexity to the project.

Cabinets are typically the most expensive component of a remodel. The article notes that custom cabinetry offers full design flexibility but comes at a higher cost, while semi-custom and stock options provide more budget-friendly alternatives. Countertops also play a major role, with materials like granite and quartz increasing the total investment compared to more affordable options. Choosing the right combination of cabinets and countertops is essential for balancing style, function, and budget.

Layout changes are another major factor in determining overall cost. The article explains that altering the kitchen layout, such as relocating an island or expanding the cooking area, often requires additional plumbing and electrical work. In many cases, keeping the existing layout can reduce costs and simplify the project. Careful planning around layout decisions helps homeowners avoid unnecessary expenses while maintaining functionality.

Lighting, flooring, and finishes can also add up quickly. The article highlights that upgraded lighting improves both visibility and design but may increase electrical costs. Flooring options range from high-end materials like hardwood and stone to more affordable alternatives such as laminate or vinyl. Smaller details, including backsplash tile and hardware, contribute to the overall look while also affecting the final budget.

The article emphasizes the importance of prioritizing needs versus wants. Homeowners are encouraged to focus on essential upgrades, such as worn cabinets or outdated appliances, before adding optional features. This approach helps keep a kitchen remodel on track while still allowing for future improvements. Contracting Expert insights in the article highlight the value of thoughtful planning when managing costs.

Labor is another key component of kitchen remodel pricing. Skilled professionals, including plumbers and electricians, are necessary for quality results. Projects involving complex layouts or multiple trades can take longer and increase overall costs. The article notes that obtaining detailed estimates and organizing the sequence of work can help reduce delays and unexpected expenses.

Permits and inspections also play a role in project planning. In Franklin Lakes, work that involves plumbing, structural changes, or gas lines typically requires township approval. Factoring permit costs and timelines into the project plan helps prevent surprises. Understanding how permits, plumbing, and layout changes affect a kitchen remodel in Franklin Lakes allows homeowners to better prepare for the full scope of work.

The article concludes that a successful remodel depends on planning, budgeting, and informed decision-making. By carefully evaluating cabinets, countertops, layout, lighting, and permits, homeowners can create a kitchen that is both functional and visually appealing. Taking a structured approach helps ensure the project stays within budget while meeting long-term needs.

How Much Does a Kitchen Remodel Cost in Franklin Lakes? features insights from Richard Graniere, Contracting Expert of Wayne, New Jersey, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation