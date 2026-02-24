In HelloNation, Credit Union Expert Jeanna Costanzo of Massillon, OH, Breaks Down Mortgage Approval

MASSILLON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do lenders really focus on when deciding to approve a mortgage application? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Jeanna Costanzo of Friends and Family Credit Union. The piece explains how the mortgage lending process prioritizes long-term financial habits over perfect credit, and how applicants can better understand the factors that influence a mortgage approval.

Costanzo, a Credit Union Expert based in Massillon, outlines how lenders typically look at the full financial picture, beginning with income stability. Rather than requiring perfect finances, lenders want to see that borrowers have a reliable income over time. This includes consistent employment or steady self-employment income. A gap in work history may not disqualify someone, but a clear, stable pattern of earnings is a critical part of mortgage approval.

In the HelloNation article, Costanzo also explains how credit history plays a major role in the process. Lenders don't only consider a borrower's credit score. They take a deeper look at the full credit report, including how long accounts have been open, what types of credit have been used, and the consistency of payments. Responsible patterns carry weight, even if there have been some missteps along the way.

Another factor lenders consider closely is the debt-to-income ratio. This number compares how much a borrower owes each month to how much they earn. Car loans, student loans, and credit cards all factor in. A lower debt-to-income ratio signals that a borrower has enough room in their budget for a mortgage payment and related costs. It's an essential metric in the mortgage lending process.

While credit score and income stability often receive the most attention, the article also highlights how down payment size can affect a lender's decision. A larger down payment may reduce the lender's risk and lead to better loan terms. However, many borrowers can still qualify with smaller down payments, especially if they're buying a home for the first time. The key is having documented and reliable sources of funds.

Costanzo points out that lenders also want to see some form of cash reserves or savings after the down payment and closing costs are covered. These reserves don't need to be large, but they show that a borrower can handle unexpected expenses after the purchase. This detail can strengthen a mortgage approval even if other parts of the application are average.

Throughout the mortgage lending process, lenders look for consistency. Sudden changes in financial activity, like opening new credit accounts or making large purchases, can slow down the approval process. Timing matters. Understanding how lenders interpret financial behavior can help borrowers avoid surprises and feel more in control.

The HelloNation article provides a clear breakdown of how all these parts, income stability, credit history, debt-to-income ratio, down payment, and credit score, come together during mortgage approval. It offers practical insight into what lenders are really looking for and why.

