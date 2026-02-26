In HelloNation, Criminal Defense Attorney Finn Skovdal Shares Guidance on First-Time DUI Cases in Montgomery County

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should someone expect when facing a first time DUI in Montgomery County and feeling unsure about what happens next? According to a HelloNation article featuring Criminal Defense Attorney Finn Skovdal of Skovdal Law, the process can feel stressful, but understanding each stage brings clarity. Pennsylvania uses a tiered structure for DUI cases, which means that outcomes depend on factors like blood alcohol content, whether any accident occurred, and the person's prior record. While a first time DUI is always serious, many first time offenders discover that the system offers programs designed to support safer outcomes and long term stability.

Finn Skovdal - Criminal Defense Attorney & Owner, Skovdal Law Speed Speed

Skovdal explains that one of the first concerns people have is whether they will face a license suspension. Pennsylvania's DUI law links penalties to the level of impairment. For a first time DUI, some individuals avoid license suspension completely, while others may face one if their blood alcohol content falls into a higher tier. Even when a suspension applies, Pennsylvania sometimes allows restricted driving privileges for work or medical needs. Skovdal emphasizes that first time offenders benefit from learning which tier applies to them as early as possible so they can prepare for the next steps.

Another major worry involves the possibility of jail time. While Pennsylvania law allows for jail in first time DUI cases, Skovdal notes that Montgomery County offers structured alternatives. One of the most important alternatives is ARD, which stands for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition. ARD is designed for individuals with clean criminal histories and focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment. Although not automatic, it provides a clear path toward reduced penalties. For many first time offenders who qualify, ARD eliminates the risk of jail time and creates a smoother resolution.

ARD also offers a benefit that many first time DUI defendants value greatly: the chance for expungement. After completing all program requirements, individuals may request that the DUI be cleared from their record in many situations. Skovdal explains that expungement is not immediate and requires full compliance, which might include classes, evaluations, community service, or safe driving programs. Because each county handles ARD admissions differently, early action becomes important. The sooner a person applies and provides documentation, the better the chances of achieving a result that protects the person's future and keeps opportunities open.

Timing plays a major role throughout the entire first time DUI process. Once a charge is filed, deadlines begin immediately. Notices are mailed, hearings are scheduled, and choices must be made about whether to pursue ARD or follow another legal strategy. Skovdal explains that early review of evidence, the officer's report, and the testing procedures used under Pennsylvania law helps shape the direction of the case. Understanding these details early prevents missed opportunities and keeps the case on track.

The first major event for most first time DUI cases is the preliminary hearing. This hearing offers the court an initial review of the case and decides whether it moves forward. While most cases continue, this stage also serves as the starting point for defense strategy. Many first time offenders use the time before the preliminary hearing to complete background checks, evaluations, or other steps needed for ARD consideration. In Montgomery County, defendants often must waive their preliminary hearing to be considered for ARD. Skovdal explains that being prepared for this expectation prevents delays and keeps the case aligned with the county's established process.

As the case proceeds, first time offenders may attend additional hearings related to ARD eligibility or case management. Montgomery County has an organized administrative system for handling DUI cases, and learning how it operates helps individuals remain calm. Staying organized, appearing for all scheduled hearings, and submitting documents on time reduces complications. Skovdal notes that these steps also help people understand the timeline and what responsibilities they must meet at each stage of the process.

The overall experience of navigating a first time DUI in Montgomery County depends greatly on early preparation and informed decision making. Skovdal emphasizes that people who act quickly often reduce penalties, protect their driving privileges, and remain eligible for expungement later. While a first time DUI is serious, it does not have to define the person's future. Programs like ARD, along with careful attention to deadlines and guidance from legal counsel, help individuals move through the process with greater confidence. Understanding the system, responding promptly, and preparing for key moments such as the preliminary hearing help create a more manageable experience with stronger long term results.

The article, What to Expect for a First-Time DUI in Montgomery County , features insights from Criminal Defense Attorney Finn Skovdal in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation