In HelloNation, Criminal Defense Attorney Frank Walker Explains What Students Should Do When Facing Criminal Charges

The article outlines how students can manage legal and university disciplinary processes after a student's arrest.

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should a college student do after being arrested or charged with a crime? A recent HelloNation article featuring Pittsburgh Attorney Frank Walker of Frank Walker Law LLC answers that question by outlining how students can respond to criminal charges while also navigating their university's disciplinary process.

Frank Walker, Owner & Attorney at Frank Walker Law Speed Speed

The article highlights that when a student arrest occurs, it often involves offenses such as underage drinking, disorderly conduct, or a fake ID charge. For many young adults, these are first-time offenses that can have serious consequences under Pennsylvania law if not handled carefully. Attorney Frank Walker emphasizes that understanding the difference between the legal process and university discipline is the first step in protecting both a student's record and educational future.

According to the HelloNation feature, a college student's criminal defense case typically requires managing two separate but overlapping systems. The Court process follows Pennsylvania law, which may result in penalties such as probation, community service, or fines. Meanwhile, the university's student conduct system focuses on behavior rather than legal definitions. A Pittsburgh attorney familiar with both systems can help students manage each process effectively and reduce long-term harm.

Attorney Walker explains that being arrested does not automatically lead to suspension or expulsion. Every university has its own code of conduct, and each case is reviewed to determine whether school policies were violated. Students may face hearings where honesty and cooperation often play a key role in the outcome. In these situations, having proper legal representation can ensure that a college student understands their rights and avoids making statements that could complicate their defense.

The HelloNation article also notes that for many first-time offenders, Pennsylvania law allows for diversion programs that prevent a criminal record from becoming permanent. These programs can include counseling, community service, or educational workshops designed to encourage responsibility. Attorney Frank Walker points out that participation in such programs can be crucial to a successful resolution, especially in a college-student criminal defense case involving an underage drinking or fake ID charge.

A student arrest can feel overwhelming, but the article reassures families that taking early and informed action can make a significant difference. The guidance from a Pittsburgh attorney experienced in student-related cases can help minimize penalties and protect a student's educational path. Students are encouraged to attend all court hearings, follow through on legal advice, and avoid posting about the incident on social media, as online comments can be used in disciplinary or legal proceedings.

University discipline proceedings often run parallel to the criminal process. While the Court system handles violations of Pennsylvania law, schools focus on maintaining campus safety and community standards. Sanctions can range from warnings to temporary suspension, depending on the severity of the incident. A disciplined, respectful approach during these proceedings can help demonstrate accountability and responsibility qualities that schools often consider favorably.

The article further emphasizes that parents play a vital role during this time. By staying calm, organized, and supportive, families can help their student manage deadlines, gather necessary documents, and maintain a clear perspective. Emotional support and practical assistance often help reduce stress, allowing students to focus on meeting both legal and academic requirements.

Attorney Frank Walker reminds readers that every case is an opportunity to learn. Even when facing criminal charges, a student who takes responsibility and complies with both legal and academic obligations can often move forward without permanent damage. For many, this experience becomes a turning point, leading to better choices and a renewed focus on education.

When addressing issues such as a fake ID charge or underage drinking, the HelloNation article emphasizes that an experienced Pittsburgh attorney's goal is not only to defend the student in court but also to protect their long-term prospects. Many cases can be resolved without permanent records when handled properly under Pennsylvania law. Legal representation ensures that each step from arraignment to potential disciplinary hearings is managed carefully and strategically.

In conclusion, college students facing a student arrest must understand that one mistake does not define their future. The right response—seeking early legal help, cooperating with university authorities, and maintaining transparency—can make all the difference. Having a trusted advocate like Attorney Frank Walker provides guidance through both the legal and academic challenges that arise from criminal charges.

What to Do If You're a Student Facing Criminal Charges features insights from Frank Walker, Attorney at Law and Criminal Defense Expert of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

Attorney Frank Walker is a Law Professor, a leader in criminal justice reform with a Ph.D in leadership studies, and a sought-after criminal defense attorney in Western Pennsylvania.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation