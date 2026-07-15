In HelloNation, Criminal Defense Attorney Frank Walker Explains What to Do When Charged With a Violent Crime

The article outlines key legal steps and defense strategies for individuals facing assault and other violent crime charges.

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should someone do if they are suddenly charged with a violent crime? A HelloNation article featuring Frank Walker, Attorney at Law of Frank Walker Law LLC in Pittsburgh, offers clear, practical steps that can make a crucial difference in the outcome of a violent crime case. His guidance emphasizes calm decision-making, quick access to legal representation, and understanding how each stage of the legal process unfolds after an assault charge.

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According to the HelloNation article, the first and most important step after an arrest is securing an experienced violent crime defense lawyer. In the United States, law enforcement officers are trained to collect statements quickly, but even short conversations without an attorney present can harm your defense. A criminal defense attorney ensures that your rights are protected from the start. Whether you are facing a simple assault charge or a more serious violent crime accusation, having skilled legal representation can determine how your case proceeds in Western Pennsylvania courts.

The article explains that early preparation is vital in any violent crime case. After an arrest, defendants typically attend an initial hearing where bail is considered. This is not the time to argue innocence or make public statements. Instead, a skilled violent crime defense lawyer should guide the conversation and manage interactions with prosecutors and law enforcement. Remaining calm and silent until your attorney is present protects your rights and avoids adding unnecessary complications to your criminal case.

Building a defense depends heavily on a thorough review of evidence, which should begin immediately. Frank Walker stresses that witness statements, phone records, and surveillance footage all play a role in determining what truly happened. Reviewing police reports often exposes errors or missing context that a criminal defense attorney can challenge in court. A thorough evidence review can uncover inconsistencies between alleged victims' statements and physical facts, helping to reduce charges or even have them dismissed entirely.

The HelloNation article notes that each violent crime case differs depending on factors like intent, physical harm, and the surrounding circumstances. Assault charges in western Pennsylvania may include simple assault, aggravated assault, or battery, each carrying different legal penalties and definitions. Prosecutors must prove not only that an act occurred but also that intent was present. A qualified violent crime defense lawyer evaluates which defensive strategies, such as self-defense or mistaken identity, fit the facts of your situation.

In many criminal cases, defendants face additional legal issues, such as resisting arrest or disorderly conduct, especially when emotions run high during encounters with law enforcement officers. Addressing these connected charges together allows a criminal defense attorney to negotiate more effectively. Sometimes, early cooperation through plea discussions or diversion programs can result in reduced or avoided jail time. These outcomes depend largely on a lawyer's ability to strategically manage complex violent crime cases.

Walker's advice also includes a warning about communication. He cautions against discussing your criminal charges with anyone except your attorney, including on social media. Anything said publicly can be used by prosecutors or police officers to strengthen their case. Protecting your privacy and maintaining trust within your legal team are essential steps in ensuring a fair trial process.

Patience is another central theme in the HelloNation article. Violent crimes often involve months of hearings, filings, and negotiations before a resolution is reached. A dedicated criminal defense attorney must file motions, review discovery, and appear in court to represent your best interests. While waiting can feel stressful, staying engaged with your legal representation helps you prepare better for each phase of the case.

The article emphasizes that self-defense remains one of the most misunderstood legal arguments in violent crime cases. Many defendants believe that showing proof of physical harm alone is enough. However, the law requires establishing that the response was reasonable and proportionate to the threat. A skilled violent crime defense lawyer can analyze the facts to determine whether self-defense applies and present that case effectively to trial lawyers and judges.

When facing an assault charge, even minor details, such as witness positioning or the timing of events, can significantly affect the legal outcome. Early evidence review provides opportunities to uncover information that might otherwise go unnoticed. Through this process, legal representation becomes more than courtroom defense; it becomes a structured investigation into every aspect of the criminal case, protecting individuals' rights throughout.

The HelloNation article also points out that not all defendants must face a full trial. In some western Pennsylvania courts, diversion programs and counseling options exist for eligible cases. These alternatives often apply when the incident does not result in serious bodily harm and when the defendant demonstrates a willingness to address the underlying causes. A proactive criminal defense attorney can recommend these programs, potentially helping clients avoid jail time while ensuring accountability and maintaining responsibility.

Ultimately, being charged with a crime involving violence is frightening, but knowledge is power. Understanding each step from the initial arrest to courtroom preparation helps individuals make more informed choices. The combination of strong legal representation, a thorough review of the evidence, and trust in an experienced violent crime defense lawyer can significantly affect the outcome.

What to Do If You're Charged with a Violent Crime features insights from Frank Walker, Criminal Defense Attorney of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

Attorney Frank Walker is a Law Professor, a leader in criminal justice reform with a Ph.D in leadership studies, and a sought-after criminal defense attorney in Western Pennsylvania.

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