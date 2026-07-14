In HelloNation, Criminal Defense Attorney Maxwell Shek Explains DWI Degrees in Minnesota

The article examines how Minnesota law classifies DWI offenses and why charge severity can affect legal outcomes.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are DWI degrees in Minnesota? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Criminal Defense Attorney Maxwell Shek of Shek Law, LLC, explains how Minnesota law classifies impaired driving offenses and why understanding those classifications can help individuals better navigate the legal process.

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The HelloNation article explains that a DWI charge is not always treated the same way. Minnesota law divides impaired driving offenses into different DWI degrees, ranging from misdemeanor offenses to felony-level charges. The degree assigned to a case can significantly affect the potential consequences, making classification one of the most important aspects of any DWI case.

According to the article, DWI degrees are determined by several factors, including prior offenses, alcohol concentration, testing issues, and other circumstances surrounding an incident. Because every case involves unique facts, understanding how these factors interact can provide important context for individuals facing a DWI charge.

The article notes that many first-time offenses may be charged as misdemeanors. However, a misdemeanor classification does not automatically mean the matter is minor. Court appearances, license consequences, fines, and other penalties may still apply. The article emphasizes that the details of the arrest often play a significant role in determining how a case moves forward.

One of the most important considerations discussed in the article is the impact of prior offenses. Minnesota law generally imposes greater consequences on repeat impaired driving incidents. As a result, a person's driving and criminal history often becomes a key factor when evaluating a DWI charge and determining where it falls within the classification system.

Alcohol concentration is another major factor that can influence DWI degrees. The article explains that higher test results may create additional legal concerns and affect both the degree of the offense and the potential penalties involved. Questions surrounding how testing was conducted, when testing occurred, and whether proper procedures were followed may all become important issues during the case.

The HelloNation article also discusses aggravating circumstances and their role in increasing the seriousness of a DWI charge. Minnesota law recognizes certain facts that can elevate an offense and lead to more significant consequences. Understanding whether aggravating circumstances exist is often an important part of assessing both the strength and severity of a case.

As the article explains, the degree assigned to a DWI charge frequently determines the complexity of the court process. Higher-level offenses may involve increased penalties, longer periods of supervision, and additional legal requirements. Because of this, identifying the proper classification is often one of the first issues examined when evaluating a case.

The article further notes that felony-level impaired driving cases typically involve more serious circumstances, including substantial histories of prior offenses. A felony conviction can have consequences that extend beyond the courtroom, potentially affecting employment opportunities, housing applications, and professional licensing matters. Understanding DWI degrees can help individuals better appreciate the broader implications of a case.

The article also highlights how charge classification influences negotiations, case strategy, and legal evaluation. Attorneys, prosecutors, and judges frequently consider the degree of an offense when discussing potential resolutions. Evidence related to the traffic stop, arrest, and testing process may all affect how a matter proceeds through the legal system.

The article concludes that understanding DWI degrees provides valuable insight for anyone facing a DWI charge in Minnesota. By understanding how Minnesota law evaluates prior offenses, alcohol concentration, aggravating circumstances, and testing evidence, individuals can gain a clearer understanding of the court process and the factors that may influence the outcome of their case.

Understanding DWI Degrees in Minnesota features insights from Maxwell Shek, Criminal Defense Attorney of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation