The article highlights why age seven is often recommended for an orthodontic evaluation to monitor jaw growth, permanent teeth development, and potential bite issues.

WALLINGFORD, Conn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At what age should children have their first orthodontic evaluation? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Dr. Aneel Bherwani of Smilen Dental Group, which serves Wallingford, North Haven, and Cheshire, CT.

Dr. Aneel Bherwani, DMD, MS - Orthodontist, Smilen Dental Group Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that many orthodontists recommend scheduling an orthodontic evaluation for children around age seven. By this stage, several permanent teeth have begun to emerge, allowing an orthodontist to assess alignment patterns and monitor jaw growth. Early evaluations give families valuable information about potential concerns and allow them to plan for future treatment if necessary.

Importantly, an orthodontic evaluation at age seven does not mean that braces will automatically be required. Instead, the visit serves as an early assessment to determine whether treatment may be beneficial later. During the evaluation, the orthodontist examines the positioning of permanent teeth, jaw growth patterns, and the relationship between the upper and lower bite.

The article notes that orthodontists look for early signs of bite issues such as crowding, spacing, crossbites, overbites, or underbites. Identifying these concerns early allows the orthodontist to monitor changes as children grow. In some situations, early intervention may help guide jaw growth or create space for incoming permanent teeth.

Jaw growth and tooth eruption vary from child to child, which makes early orthodontic monitoring valuable. By evaluating children at this stage, orthodontists can determine whether a situation requires early intervention or if observation over time is the best approach. Monitoring these developmental patterns helps families avoid unexpected orthodontic challenges as more permanent teeth emerge.

Early intervention can sometimes simplify orthodontic treatment. In certain cases, orthodontists may recommend growth guidance appliances, spacers, or other interceptive techniques to address developing bite issues. These measures can help guide jaw growth and reduce the need for more extensive braces treatment later in adolescence.

The HelloNation article also highlights behavioral habits that may influence dental alignment. Habits such as thumb sucking or prolonged pacifier use can affect how permanent teeth develop and how the jaws align. During an orthodontic evaluation, the orthodontist can provide guidance to parents on managing these habits and protecting healthy dental development in children.

Before visiting an orthodontist, maintaining regular dental checkups is also important. Routine dental visits help ensure that children maintain good oral health and are free from cavities or gum concerns before orthodontic care is considered. A strong oral health foundation supports successful orthodontic outcomes.

The HelloNation article concludes that scheduling an orthodontic evaluation around age seven allows orthodontists to assess jaw growth, monitor permanent teeth development, and identify potential bite issues early. Even if braces are not immediately required, early evaluations provide families with guidance, reassurance, and the opportunity for timely early intervention if needed.

At What Age Should Children Have an Orthodontic Evaluation? features insights from Dr. Aneel Bherwani, Dental Expert serving Wallingford, North Haven, and Cheshire, CT, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation