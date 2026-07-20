In HelloNation, Dental Expert Dr. Marvin Chan Explains the Dental Implant Process

The article explains each stage of dental implant treatment to help patients understand the procedure, healing, and long-term care.

ELYRIA, Ohio, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should patients expect during a dental implant procedure? That's the focus of a HelloNation article featuring Dental Expert Dr. Marvin Chan, DMD, AFAAID, FICOI of Advanced Restorative Solutions. The article provides a clear, step-by-step overview of the dental implant process to help individuals better understand the stages, timeline, and recovery involved in this common tooth replacement procedure.

Dr. Marvin Chan, DMD, AFAAID, FICOI - General Dentist/Associate Fellow - Advanced Restorative Solutions Speed Speed

In Elyria and surrounding areas, many patients begin the implant journey with questions about implant placement, healing, and overall comfort. Dr. Chan explains that while the dental implant process requires time and planning, each phase is designed with long-term stability and patient well-being in mind.

The article begins by describing the consultation and evaluation stage. This includes a review of the patient's dental and medical history, as well as imaging of the jaw to determine bone quality and placement accuracy. According to Dr. Chan, this early planning helps ensure that the implant can be placed safely and successfully, reducing the chance of complications later in the process.

Next comes the implant placement itself. The titanium post is surgically inserted into the jawbone, where it begins to bond with the bone through a process called osseointegration. The HelloNation article explains that this step is typically performed under local anesthesia and is often quicker and more comfortable than many patients expect. Mild soreness afterward is common but manageable.

The healing period is a critical part of the dental implant process. As the implant integrates with the jawbone, it becomes strong enough to support an implant crown in the final stage. Dr. Chan emphasizes that this dental implant healing phase usually lasts several months and varies based on the individual. Patients may receive instructions on how to protect the area and maintain oral hygiene during recovery.

For many patients, a temporary tooth may be used to preserve appearance and function while the implant heals. Once healing is complete, the next phase involves placing the abutment, a small connector that joins the implant with the crown. This step may involve a short follow-up appointment and a brief healing period before impressions are taken for the final restoration.

The HelloNation feature details how the final implant crown is custom-designed to match nearby teeth in size, shape, and color. This precision ensures a natural look and a comfortable fit. When the crown is attached, the dental implant process is complete, and patients can return to normal speaking and eating habits.

Dr. Chan notes that one of the most rewarding outcomes is that the implant often feels indistinguishable from a natural tooth. Patients commonly report regaining full function and confidence in their smiles after treatment.

The article also addresses aftercare. Long-term success depends on good oral hygiene and regular dental checkups. Brushing, flossing, and professional cleanings remain essential even after the procedure is finished. Follow-up visits help monitor implant health and address any concerns that may arise.

Some patients may require additional steps based on individual needs. Bone quality, overall health, and the position of the missing tooth can affect how the dental implant process unfolds. Dr. Chan reassures patients that communication continues throughout, and the dental team is available to support healing and answer questions.

The article, What to Expect During the Dental Implant Process, features insights from Dr. Marvin Chan, Dental Expert of Elyria, OH, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation