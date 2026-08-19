In HelloNation, Dental Expert Dr. Sulakshana "Sue" Sundaresan Explains Why Adults Should Schedule Routine Dental Exams

The article highlights how routine dental exams help detect cavities, gum disease, and other oral health issues before symptoms appear.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why are routine dental exams important for adults, even when no pain or symptoms are present?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Dr. Sulakshana "Sue" Sundaresan of Smilen Dental Group, which serves Wallingford, North Haven, and Cheshire, CT.

Sulakshana “Sue” Sundaresan, DDS - Smilen Dental Group Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that many adults believe dental visits are only necessary when discomfort arises. However, routine dental exams play a critical role in maintaining oral health and identifying problems before they become serious. Cavities, gum disease, and other conditions often develop without noticeable symptoms, making regular dental checkups an important part of preventive care.

A typical dental checkup begins with a comprehensive examination of the teeth, gums, and surrounding oral tissues. Dentists evaluate signs of gum disease such as inflammation, gum recession, or early periodontal changes that adults may not detect themselves. Assessing bite alignment and wear patterns can also reveal issues like teeth grinding or uneven pressure that may lead to long-term damage if left untreated.

X-rays are another key component of routine dental exams. While visual inspections help dentists identify many concerns, X-rays allow them to detect hidden problems such as cavities between teeth, infections near the root, or bone loss beneath the surface. By incorporating X-rays into routine dental exams, dentists gain a more complete understanding of a patient's oral health and can recommend timely treatment when necessary.

Even small changes discovered during a dental checkup can indicate developing issues. Minor cracks, early cavities, or enamel wear may not cause discomfort initially but can worsen over time if ignored. Regular monitoring through routine dental exams allows dentists to address these concerns early, helping adults avoid more complex treatments later.

Preventive care is also a major focus during dental visits. Professional cleanings remove plaque and tartar buildup that daily brushing and flossing may miss. These cleanings support oral health by reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease. Dental professionals may also provide personalized hygiene advice to help adults improve their brushing, flossing, and overall preventive care routines at home.

Routine dental exams also allow dentists to monitor existing dental work. Fillings, crowns, and other restorations can wear down over time due to pressure, chewing forces, or decay around their edges. Identifying these issues during a dental checkup allows dentists to repair or replace restorations before they fail, preserving both comfort and oral health.

Lifestyle and health factors may also be discussed during routine visits. Diet, medications, smoking, and certain medical conditions can all affect oral health. Dentists can recommend preventive care strategies to help adults manage risks such as dry mouth, enamel erosion, or gum sensitivity.

The HelloNation article concludes that routine dental exams are essential for adults because they support early detection and preventive care. Through regular dental checkups that include visual exams, X-rays, and professional cleaning, dentists can identify cavities, gum disease, and other concerns before they lead to discomfort or more extensive treatment. Consistent dental care helps adults maintain healthy teeth, strong gums, and long-term oral health.

The Importance of Routine Dental Exams for Adults features insights from Dr. Sulakshana "Sue" Sundaresan, Dental Expert serving Wallingford, North Haven, and Cheshire, CT, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation