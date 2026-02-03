In HelloNation, Dental Lab Specialist Jeffrey Tolksdorf of Clinton Township, MI, Details What Happens Inside a Dental Lab

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What actually happens after your dentist takes an impression or digital scan? A HelloNation article featuring Jeffrey Tolksdorf of Olson Dental Laboratory in Clinton Township, MI, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the work that takes place inside a dental lab and why that work matters more than most patients realize.

The article explains that while patients interact primarily with their dentist, the creation of dental restorations begins once the case reaches the dental lab. Technicians use detailed instructions to design and build custom restorations, including crowns and bridges, dentures, veneers, and dental implants. Each piece is tailored to match the patient's unique dental anatomy and bite.

CAD/CAM technology plays a key role in the early stages of this process. Technicians use digital tools to create a 3D model of the restoration. The article highlights how CAD/CAM technology provides a high level of accuracy, helping ensure that the final dental restoration fits comfortably and blends naturally with surrounding teeth.

Once the design is complete, fabrication begins. Some restorations are milled using computer-guided machines, while others are crafted and finished by hand. The combination of advanced machinery and hands-on technique allows dental labs to deliver precise results without sacrificing craftsmanship.

Crowns and bridges are among the most common restorations produced. The article emphasizes how these pieces must be durable and also match the patient's bite and appearance. A dental lab evaluates the shape and contact points to ensure crowns and bridges work properly over time and contribute to long-term oral health.

Dental implants require even more precision. A dental lab must ensure that implant-supported restorations align perfectly with the implant post and distribute pressure evenly. According to the article, dental implants must also support gum health and integrate visually with the patient's natural teeth.

Shade matching is another important part of the process. Unlike a single shade of paint, natural teeth contain many variations in color and translucency. Technicians carefully perform shade matching using both technology and visual comparison to help restorations appear natural in different lighting.

The article explains that successful dental restorations require ongoing communication between the dentist and the dental lab. Adjustments to fit or appearance are often made before the restoration is finalized. Quality checks at each step ensure that restorations meet both functional and cosmetic standards.

Tolksdorf also notes that while CAD/CAM technology has sped up production, it hasn't replaced the need for human skill. Refining edges, adjusting occlusion, and performing accurate shade matching still depend on technician expertise.

The article, What Happens Inside a Dental Lab? , features insights from Jeffrey Tolksdorf, Dental Lab Specialist of Clinton Township, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries.

