In HelloNation, Dentistry Expert Dr. Nancy Amoia Shares Insights as Smile Makeover Preparation Expert

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the most important step to take before starting a cosmetic dental procedure? Patients pursuing a smile makeover should begin with a full oral health evaluation. In a detailed article featured by HelloNation , Dr. Amoia outlines how untreated gum inflammation, hidden decay, or bite misalignment can compromise the long-term success of veneers, bonding, whitening, and other cosmetic enhancements.

The article explains that subclinical gum irritation is a frequent but often overlooked issue. Even in the absence of symptoms, inflamed tissue can interfere with bonding processes and lead to uneven results in whitening treatments. Similarly, undiagnosed cavities—even small ones—can cause structural problems under veneers if left unaddressed. Dr. Amoia notes that dental radiographs and a comprehensive clinical exam help uncover these concerns early, making future aesthetic work more predictable and durable.

Beyond the teeth and gums, evaluating occlusion and jaw function is also essential. Cosmetic improvements done without assessing bite alignment may lead to veneer fractures or discomfort down the line. By including an assessment of structural and functional elements before cosmetic care, clinicians can recommend pre-treatments like minor reshaping or aligner therapy to ensure optimal outcomes. As One Thing to Do Before a Smile Makeover shows, Dr. Nancy Amoia advocates for a health-first approach that strengthens results and reduces the need for corrective procedures.

