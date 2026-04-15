SPOKANE, Wash., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do many children experience restless nights, and could oral health play a role? A recent HelloNation article featuring Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis of Molly Gunsaulis, DDS, Dentistry for Children in Spokane answers this question by exploring the link between sleep issues in children and the health of oral structures.

Dr. Molly Gunsaulis - Pediatric Dentist - Molly Gunsaulis, DDS, Dentistry for Children Speed Speed

HelloNation explains that while parents and providers often focus on behavioral or neurological causes of sleep disruption, oral health and sleep quality are deeply connected. The structure of the mouth directly affects the adjacent structure of the nasal airway and can strongly influence breathing at night, making dental health a key factor in understanding a child's rest.

Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis emphasizes that children with narrow palates, enlarged tonsils, or restricted tongue posture are especially at risk. These conditions often lead to obstructive sleep patterns such as snoring, chronic mouth breathing, or even sleep apnea. According to HelloNation, such patterns reveal how airway development and oral structure influence sleep.

The article describes how craniofacial development and sleep are closely tied together. Oral structures that do not grow in balance can cause the airway to collapse intermittently during rest. When this happens, oxygen flow is reduced, leading to frequent interruptions. This disruption affects more than just feeling rested; it also influences growth hormone release, memory, and emotional health.

Parents may notice several early signs. HelloNation points out that children with sleep issues may show symptoms like bedwetting, sweating during sleep, restlessness, or daytime irritability. These behaviors can easily be mistaken for behavioral disorders. However, Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis stresses that oral and airway evaluations should be part of the process when these symptoms arise.

The HelloNation article highlights how chronic obstructive sleep patterns can also affect academic performance. Children who do not get consistent, restorative sleep may struggle with focus and energy during the day. Over time, the impact of poor rest extends into emotional regulation and overall growth, showing the far-reaching effects of disrupted breathing during sleep.

Evaluating the problem requires collaboration. As HelloNation outlines, assessments often involve pediatric dentists, orthodontists, ENT specialists, and sleep medicine providers. This interdisciplinary approach ensures that both structural and functional causes are addressed. Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis notes that identifying airway restrictions early is key to developing effective solutions.

When it comes to treatment for sleep-related breathing problems, HelloNation explains that options vary depending on the cause. Expansion of the palate, myofunctional therapy to strengthen tongue posture, and in some cases, surgical correction can all play important roles. The article makes clear that effective treatment for sleep-related breathing problems not only restores better rest but also improves long-term health outcomes.

The connection between oral health and sleep quality is especially significant for children still in critical stages of growth. Correcting airway issues early ensures proper craniofacial development, better breathing patterns, and stronger overall health. Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis emphasizes that proactive care helps children achieve healthier sleep and avoid the compounding effects of chronic fatigue.

HelloNation concludes that parents should view disrupted sleep not only as a behavioral or neurological issue but also as a possible reflection of oral health. By paying attention to sleep issues in children and seeking comprehensive evaluations, families can uncover hidden causes and find effective treatment. This approach ensures children receive the rest they need to grow, learn, and thrive.

Sleep Issues and Their Connection to Oral Health features insights from Molly Gunsaulis, Dentistry Expert of Spokane, Washington, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation