TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do most people misunderstand about cosmetic dermatology? In a HelloNation article , Dr. Laurel Leithauser of Leithauser Skin Institute in Traverse City, MI, explains how this field of care goes far beyond wrinkle reduction and aesthetics. With years of experience treating both cosmetic and medical skin concerns, Dr. Leithauser emphasizes that cosmetic dermatology often addresses skin conditions that impact daily comfort, self-confidence, and quality of life.

Laurel Leithauser, MD, FFAD, FACMS Speed Speed

Many people assume that cosmetic dermatology is focused entirely on beauty enhancements or anti-aging procedures. But Dr. Leithauser challenges that idea, explaining that for most patients, it's about managing persistent skin conditions like melasma, acne scarring, and visible redness. These are not issues of vanity. They are long-standing concerns that often remain unresolved through over-the-counter products or general skin care routines. In Northern Michigan, where weather extremes can aggravate skin issues, targeted treatments offer much-needed relief.

Dr. Leithauser highlights how the goal of cosmetic dermatology is not perfection, but progress. Patients often seek treatment because their skin condition affects how they feel, not because they're trying to change how they look. Melasma treatment, for example, focuses on reducing dark patches caused by sun exposure or hormonal changes. These patches, while medically harmless, can be emotionally difficult to manage. By using sun protection, prescription products, and laser therapy, dermatologists help patients reduce discoloration and restore a sense of control.

Acne scarring is another frequent concern. Many patients carry facial scarring from teenage or adult acne that never fully faded. Dr. Leithauser explains that laser treatments, microneedling, and chemical peels are among the tools dermatologists use to reduce the appearance of these scars. While results take time, the improvements can help patients feel more confident without relying on heavy makeup or hiding their skin.

Laser therapy plays a central role in modern cosmetic dermatology. Though often associated with aesthetic touch-ups, laser treatments are also essential for addressing more stubborn or chronic issues. Conditions like rosacea, facial veins, or deep redness can be minimized through specific laser procedures that target the underlying cause rather than just the surface symptoms. In this way, laser therapy offers both functional and cosmetic benefits, giving patients longer-lasting results with less irritation than some traditional treatments.

Dr. Leithauser also addresses the misconception that cosmetic care is only for those chasing beauty trends. In Traverse City and across Northern Michigan, dermatology patients are often focused on comfort and long-term skin health. They want to reduce discomfort, calm visible symptoms, and feel at ease in their own skin. In this setting, cosmetic dermatology becomes a practical extension of medical dermatology, meeting patients where they are and helping them reach personal skin goals.

Patients often begin their journey by seeking help for a skin condition that hasn't responded to routine care. Whether it's pigmentation from melasma, uneven texture from scarring, or chronic redness, the solutions require a customized approach. Dr. Leithauser emphasizes that personalized treatment plans, built around the individual's skin type and condition, produce the best outcomes. These treatments are not one-size-fits-all, and the care provided extends beyond appearance to the patient's overall sense of well-being.

With a range of techniques, from topical therapies and advanced devices to specialized laser treatments, Dr. Leithauser and her team provide thoughtful, goal-oriented care. They understand how Northern Michigan's climate, sunlight, and seasonal shifts can trigger or worsen skin conditions. As a result, their approach to cosmetic dermatology is shaped by both regional knowledge and clinical expertise.

Ultimately, Dr. Leithauser believes that cosmetic dermatology deserves to be recognized as a legitimate and essential branch of skin care. It supports individuals who are looking for more than visual improvements; it helps people feel better in their own skin, both physically and emotionally. These services offer long-term solutions for skin conditions that have often been a source of frustration for years.

To learn more about how cosmetic dermatology supports real skin health goals, read the full article, What Most People Get Wrong About "Cosmetic" Dermatology , featuring Dr. Laurel Leithauser, Dermatology Expert of Traverse City, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation