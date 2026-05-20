In HelloNation, Dermatology Expert Laurel Leithauser, MD, FFAD, FACMS Discusses Common Skin Conditions

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does Northern Michigan's climate affect your skin throughout the year? In a HelloNation article, Dr. Laurel Leithauser of Leithauser Skin Institute in Traverse City, MI, explains how local dermatologists tailor care for skin issues that change with the seasons. From winter dryness to summer sun exposure, the skin conditions most common in this region often follow a predictable, climate-driven pattern.

Laurel Leithauser, MD, FFAD, FACMS - Leithauser Skin Institute Speed Speed

Dr. Leithauser notes that many people in Northern Michigan experience skin flares they may not connect to the weather. What might feel like a sudden rash or irritation is often the result of seasonal shifts. In the colder months, dry indoor heat and harsh outdoor air combine to strip moisture from the skin, leading to flare-ups of eczema and psoriasis. These conditions create red, itchy, or cracked patches that do not typically improve with over-the-counter moisturizers. To treat these winter skin issues, local dermatologists focus on calming inflammation and restoring the skin's protective barrier.

As the weather warms, a different set of concerns takes priority. Sun damage treatment becomes more common during spring and summer when UV exposure increases. In Northern Michigan, sunlight bouncing off sand and water intensifies the risk of skin damage, even for those who wear sunscreen. Over time, this can lead to discoloration, age spots, or early signs of skin cancer. Dr. Leithauser emphasizes that sun damage is one of the most preventable skin issues, and regular monitoring helps reduce long-term risks.

Fungal skin infections also appear more frequently during warmer months. These infections often affect individuals who wear tight clothing for work or exercise, or who sweat more in high humidity. Areas like the feet, underarms, or other places where moisture accumulates are particularly vulnerable. While they may start as minor irritations, fungal infections often require prescription treatment to fully resolve. Dr. Leithauser explains that recognizing and treating these issues early can prevent more significant discomfort.

Rosacea and acne are two other skin conditions that occur year-round but tend to flare up in spring and summer. For rosacea patients, heat and sun exposure can worsen facial redness and sensitivity. Acne may become more difficult to manage as humidity and increased oil production lead to more breakouts. While these skin issues can feel unpredictable, dermatologists in Traverse City understand how the regional climate contributes to them, allowing for more effective, individualized care.

Even outside of chronic conditions, Dr. Leithauser notes that local dermatologists treat a range of seasonal skin issues. These include skin growths, rashes from contact with poison ivy, and weather-aggravated conditions like dry patches or age spots. What sets Northern Michigan care apart is how closely dermatologists tie treatment to the time of year. Skin flares in January are treated differently than flare-ups in July because the causes and triggers are often seasonal.

Dr. Leithauser stresses that treating these skin conditions effectively depends on local knowledge. Dermatologists in this region are experienced in identifying symptoms that might otherwise be dismissed as random. They know that skin issues often result from a combination of climate, sun exposure, and lifestyle habits specific to the area. This makes regionally-informed care especially valuable.

For people living in Northern Michigan, recognizing that skin conditions often follow seasonal patterns can help reduce frustration. Whether it's managing eczema and psoriasis in winter, seeking sun damage treatment in summer, or addressing fungal skin infections or acne as temperatures rise, the key is understanding how the environment shapes skin health. Dr. Leithauser and her team work closely with patients to build care plans that adapt throughout the year, creating more consistent relief and long-term skin health.

To read more about these patterns and how dermatologists in the region respond to them, see the full article, Common Skin Issues Northern Michigan Dermatologists See Most, featuring Dr. Laurel Leithauser, Dermatology Expert of Traverse City, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation