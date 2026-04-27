In HelloNation, Design Expert Wendy Anguiano Explains the Cost to Furnish a Vacation Rental

The article outlines key cost factors and design choices that influence guest experience and rental performance.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. , April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it really cost to furnish a vacation rental in popular coastal markets like 30A or Destin? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Design Expert Wendy Anguiano of Design & Dwell Homes in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Wendy Anguiano - CEO / Lead Designer - Design & Dwell Homes

The HelloNation article explains that the cost to furnish a vacation rental can vary widely depending on the size of the property, the number of rooms, and the overall design approach. In this market, many homeowners can expect to invest between $29 and $38 per square foot, with full furnishing costs often ranging from around $50,000 to over $200,000, depending on the scope and level of finish. Smaller units, such as one-bedroom condos, typically fall on the lower end, while larger homes with multiple bedrooms and open living areas require a greater investment.

The article notes that in highly competitive markets like vacation rental 30A and Destin vacation rental properties, furnishing decisions directly impact booking success. Guests often compare multiple listings before choosing where to stay, which makes presentation a critical factor. A cohesive and visually appealing design helps a property stand out and contributes to stronger rental performance.

Durability is another key factor influencing the cost to furnish a vacation rental. The article describes how coastal environments bring heavy wear from sand, moisture, and frequent guest turnover. Investing in durable furnishings may increase upfront costs, but it helps reduce long-term maintenance and replacement needs. This approach supports more consistent performance and fewer disruptions over time. The article also notes that many homeowners prioritize furnishings designed for high-use environments, which are built to last in active vacation rental settings.

Style also plays a central role. The article highlights coastal design as a preferred choice in both the 30A vacation rental and Destin vacation rental markets. This design approach focuses on light color palettes, natural textures, and a relaxed atmosphere that reflects the surrounding environment. Creating a well-balanced coastal design often involves layering furniture, decor, and artwork in a thoughtful way that enhances the guest experience.

The HelloNation article further explains that visual presentation is essential for attracting bookings. Most potential guests first see a property through online images, so a well-styled interior with proper lighting and coordinated decor can significantly increase interest. In this way, the cost to furnish a vacation rental becomes part of a broader marketing strategy rather than just a functional expense.

Outdoor living spaces also contribute to overall value. The article describes how patios, balconies, and poolside seating areas are often expected in coastal properties. Outdoor furnishings are typically more expensive due to durability requirements, and multiple outdoor areas can represent a substantial portion of the total investment. While this increases the cost to furnish a vacation rental, it also enhances usability and guest satisfaction.

In addition to large furniture pieces, the article emphasizes the importance of essential items such as linens, kitchen supplies, and decorative accessories. These details may seem minor, but they add up quickly and play an important role in creating a comfortable stay. Including these elements ensures the property is fully prepared for consistent guest use.

Layout and flow are also important considerations. The article explains that a well-planned layout allows guests to move easily through the space while maintaining a cohesive design. Guidance from a Design Expert can help ensure each room functions properly while supporting a unified vision across the home.

The article concludes that the cost to furnish a vacation rental should be viewed as a long-term investment. Properties that combine durable furnishings, strong coastal design, and a positive guest experience tend to perform better over time, leading to higher occupancy and stronger reviews.

How Much Does It Cost to Furnish a Vacation Rental in 30A or Destin? features insights from Wendy Anguiano, Design Expert of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation