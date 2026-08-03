Booking Dog Boarding Early Is Essential During Peak Travel Seasons, as Quality Facilities Fill Quickly Around Major Holidays.

WOODBURY, Minn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How far in advance do pet owners actually need to book dog boarding before a major holiday? A HelloNation article draws on insights from Dog Daycare Expert Annette Caporusso to answer that question and help owners avoid the stress of last-minute planning during the busiest travel periods of the year.

Annette Caporusso, Owner Speed Speed

The article identifies the highest-demand periods for holiday dog boarding as Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. Spring break and summer vacation months also see a significant rise in bookings. Facilities that operate near capacity during normal weeks often reach their limits weeks before these peak dates arrive.

How far in advance an owner should book depends on the specific holiday and the size of the preferred facility. For Thanksgiving and Christmas, the article notes that reservations made three to four months in advance are not unusual at popular facilities in Woodbury. Summer travel periods call for booking two to three months out, while shorter holidays and long weekends generally require four to six weeks of lead time.

Smaller facilities fill fastest. The article explains that boutique boarding operations maintain limited capacity by design, and those that keep short waitlists during normal weeks fill even faster when holiday dog boarding demand reaches its peak. Owners who prefer a lower-ratio, more personalized environment need to plan earlier than those using larger facilities.

Booking in advance does more than secure a space. The HelloNation article notes that evaluating a boarding facility properly takes time, including visiting in person, reviewing health and supervision policies, and scheduling a trial visit if the dog has not boarded before. These are steps that cannot be done effectively under pressure.

Trial visits are especially important for dogs that have never boarded overnight. The article explains that a short daycare session before a dog's first overnight stay helps the animal build familiarity with the environment, the staff, and the sounds and smells of the facility. A dog that has already had a positive experience at a location adjusts more easily when the actual stay begins.

The article also notes that waitlists are a practical option when a preferred facility is fully booked. Cancellations do happen, and being on a list positions owners to take that space if it opens. Having a confirmed backup in place is still advisable in case the waitlist does not clear before the travel date.

Planning ahead also creates time to review facility policies without the pressure of an upcoming trip. The HelloNation article points out that understanding check-in and checkout times, emergency procedures, and health requirements before a holiday leads to a smoother, less stressful drop-off experience for both owner and dog.

For owners who board their dog regularly at one location, the article draws on the perspective of Dog Daycare Expert Annette Caporusso to encourage asking whether the facility offers priority booking for returning clients during peak periods. Building an ongoing relationship with a trusted facility is one of the most practical steps a traveling pet owner can take.

How Far in Advance Should You Book Dog Boarding in Woodbury, Minnesota? features insights from Annette Caporusso, Dog Daycare Expert of Woodbury, Minnesota, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation