In HelloNation, Drain Expert Michael Schroer Details Catch Basin Cleaning for Commercial Properties

The article outlines how routine maintenance supports stormwater management and helps prevent flooding in commercial environments.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should catch basins be cleaned in commercial properties? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Michael Schroer of Trench Drain Systems.

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The HelloNation article explains that maintaining a clean catch basin is essential for keeping a commercial drainage system functioning efficiently. In commercial properties, debris such as leaves, sediment, and trash can accumulate quickly, reducing capacity and increasing the risk of water-related damage. Establishing a consistent cleaning schedule is key to effective stormwater management.

For most commercial properties, catch basin cleaning should occur at least twice per year. The article notes that seasonal maintenance in the spring and fall helps remove debris buildup caused by weather changes. These cleanings support proper stormwater management and help prevent flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

High-traffic commercial properties may require more frequent attention. The article explains that areas such as shopping centers and industrial sites often experience increased debris accumulation, which can overwhelm a catch basin more quickly. In these cases, quarterly inspections and cleanings help maintain drainage system performance and reduce the risk of backups.

Regular cleaning also protects infrastructure. The article highlights that when debris builds up in a catch basin, it can lead to blockages, corrosion, and structural wear. Over time, these issues can compromise the drainage system and increase repair costs. Routine maintenance helps prevent flooding and extends the lifespan of drainage components.

Inspection is an important part of the cleaning process. The article notes that during maintenance, property managers should evaluate the condition of the catch basin, checking for cracks, rust, or shifting. Ensuring that water flows properly through the drainage system supports effective stormwater management and reduces long-term risks.

Seasonal conditions in Ohio make maintenance especially important. The article explains that snowmelt, heavy rain, and falling leaves all contribute to debris buildup in catch basin systems. Without regular cleaning, these materials can restrict flow and lead to challenges across commercial properties.

Proper tools and methods are also essential. The article highlights that basic tools such as scoops and hoses are effective for routine cleaning, while larger commercial properties may require specialized equipment. Using appropriate methods ensures that the catch basin is cleaned thoroughly without damaging the drainage system.

Safety is another key consideration. The article emphasizes that clogged catch basin systems can create hazards such as water pooling and slippery surfaces. Regular maintenance helps prevent flooding and improves safety for both pedestrians and vehicles in commercial properties.

The HelloNation article concludes that catch basin cleaning is a critical component of stormwater management for commercial properties. By maintaining a consistent schedule, performing inspections, and addressing debris buildup promptly, property managers in Ohio can protect their drainage system, prevent flooding, and maintain safe, functional environments.

How Often Should Catch Basins Be Cleaned in Commercial Properties? features insights from Michael Schroer, Drain Expert of Columbus, OH, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation