The article outlines how learning style, school culture, continuity, and educational goals influence school selection for families.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the best school near me? In HelloNation, Education Expert Brent Reckman of The Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, addresses this common question for parents navigating the process of choosing the right school. His guidance emphasizes that the best school is not defined solely by rankings or new facilities but by how well it aligns with a child's learning style, family priorities, and long-term educational goals.

Brent Reckman - Executive Director - The Academy of Charter Schools Speed Speed

Reckman highlights that children learn in different ways. Some thrive in structured, lecture-based classrooms, while others engage better in interactive approaches such as project-based learning. This model, used in many charter schools in Colorado, helps students build critical thinking and problem-solving skills by tackling real-world challenges in subjects such as history, math, and science.

School continuity is another factor for parents to consider. Pre-K through 12 schools provide stability by keeping students in one community throughout their academic journey. Instead of facing the stress of new campuses and peer groups every few years, children benefit from lasting relationships with teachers and classmates.

Culture and values also shape the school experience. While some schools prioritize leadership, service, and collaboration, others emphasize test preparation and academic rigor. Families should carefully assess which environment best supports their child's personality and growth.

Reckman explains that school size can make a difference in how students feel supported. Larger schools often offer broader academic and extracurricular options, while smaller schools provide closer connections between students and teachers. The right setting depends on whether a child thrives in a large, bustling environment or in a smaller, more personal one.

Location and logistics also matter. Many families choose schools near their home for convenience, but Colorado's open enrollment system allows parents to explore schools outside their assigned district. While this flexibility expands choices, it also requires consideration of transportation and commute times.

Beyond academics, families should evaluate opportunities for internships, mentoring, and career exploration. Programs that extend learning beyond the classroom give students valuable experiences that prepare them for college, careers, and independence. These opportunities can also strengthen college applications and build life skills.

Performance data, such as test scores and graduation rates, provide useful benchmarks but should not be the only measure of quality. Visiting schools in person, observing classrooms, and speaking with other families often give a clearer picture of school culture and whether it feels like the right fit for a child.

Technology and resources are further considerations. Some schools integrate digital tools heavily into the learning process, while others emphasize face-to-face collaboration. Parents may want to ask how technology is balanced with traditional instruction and whether resources such as labs, libraries, and extracurricular spaces are readily available.

Ultimately, Reckman concludes that the best school near you is the one that supports a child's learning style, nurtures their character, and prepares them for the future. For some families, that may mean a rigorous academic environment, while for others it may be a school that emphasizes creativity, collaboration, or long-term consistency.

What Is the Best School Option Near Me? Features insights from Brent Reckman, Education Expert of Westminster, Colorado, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation