In HelloNation, Estate Planning Attorney Andrew R. Randisi Examines What Medicaid Planning Can and Cannot Protect

The article explains how Medicaid planning affects asset protection, care costs, and long-term care decisions for families.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can Medicaid planning realistically protect when long-term care becomes necessary? A HelloNation article explains how Medicaid rules affect financial planning, care costs, and asset protection strategies for families facing medical and long-term care decisions.

Andrew R. Randisi - Owner - Weinstein & Randisi Speed Speed

The article features insights from Andrew R. Randisi, Esq., MBA, of Weinstein & Randisi in Rochester, New York. According to the article, many families first begin considering medicaid planning after a health crisis creates an urgent need for nursing home care or ongoing medical support. Concerns about savings, property, and long-term financial stability often follow shortly afterward.

The article explains that medicaid planning is commonly misunderstood during stressful situations. Families sometimes assume the process is designed to hide assets or avoid legal obligations. Instead, the article notes that medicaid planning focuses on understanding lawful financial and legal options before care costs create overwhelming pressure.

The HelloNation article describes how medicaid rules vary depending on a family's financial circumstances, health conditions, marital status, income, and timing. Planning strategies that may work in one situation may not apply in another. The article emphasizes that understanding these differences can help families make more informed decisions before options become limited.

Asset protection is another major topic covered in the article. Many families believe medicaid planning guarantees complete protection for every asset while immediately qualifying someone for benefits. According to the article, that expectation is often unrealistic. Certain legal strategies may help preserve some assets or provide financial flexibility for a healthy spouse, while other resources may still need to be used toward long-term care expenses.

The article also discusses how nursing home care, assisted living support, and in-home care services can quickly affect retirement savings. Families who delay planning conversations may find themselves making rushed decisions during periods of emotional stress or medical emergencies. The article notes that earlier discussions often provide more flexibility and a clearer understanding of realistic planning opportunities.

The HelloNation article further explains that medicaid planning strategies can involve trusts, exempt property rules, income planning tools, or asset transfers. However, every option carries legal requirements and timing considerations. Medicaid rules include look-back periods that review certain financial transfers made before an application is submitted. Transfers that violate those rules may lead to delayed eligibility periods or financial penalties.

Married couples often face additional concerns involving asset protection and financial stability for a spouse who continues living independently. The article explains that medicaid rules may allow limited protections for a community spouse under qualifying circumstances, including portions of savings, income, or a primary residence. Even so, the article stresses that these protections are not unlimited and require careful review of the family's overall financial situation.

Estate planning also plays an important role in the discussion. The article explains that estate recovery rules may allow states to seek reimbursement from certain estates after a Medicaid recipient passes away. For this reason, many families review estate planning and medicaid planning together rather than treating them as separate issues. Coordinating both areas can help families better understand how current financial decisions may affect future outcomes.

The article also notes that medicaid planning cannot reverse every financial decision made in the past. Families who wait until long-term care becomes immediately necessary often discover that fewer lawful planning opportunities remain available. Earlier planning generally allows more time to evaluate strategies carefully and understand what protections may realistically exist.

What Medicaid Planning Can and Cannot Protect features insights from Andrew R. Randisi, Esq., MBA, Estate Planning Attorney of Rochester, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation