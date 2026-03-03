In HelloNation, Esthetics Expert Valen Perez of Fayetteville, NC, Shares Guidance on Treating Melasma and Hyperpigmentation Safely

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do dark spots continue to return even after they seem to fade? A HelloNation article examines this common concern by featuring insights from Valen Perez of Picture Perfect Esthetics LLC in Fayetteville, NC, offering readers a clear explanation of safe and effective melasma treatment and hyperpigmentation treatment strategies.

The article explains that dark spots do not simply appear without cause. Pigment forms as a protective response to triggers such as sun exposure, heat, hormones, inflammation, or injury. In Fayetteville, where warm temperatures and strong sunlight are part of daily life, the article notes that discoloration can become more visible and more persistent without proper regulation.

A key focus of the HelloNation feature is understanding the difference between melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. The article describes melasma as a hormonally influenced condition that often appears in soft, patchy areas on the cheeks, forehead, or upper lip. Because melasma reacts strongly to heat and ultraviolet exposure, the article emphasizes that melasma treatment must prioritize identifying and regulating triggers rather than aggressively stripping pigment from the surface.

If underlying causes are ignored, the article points out that melasma often returns. This is why safe progress begins with calming the skin before attempting correction. The HelloNation article stresses that regulation, not force, supports longer-lasting results.

In contrast, hyperpigmentation treatment for post-inflammatory marks depends on the depth of pigment and the strength of the skin barrier. These marks can follow acne, waxing, bug bites, or minor injuries and are especially common in melanin-rich skin tones. The article explains that over-treating the skin can create additional inflammation, which may lead to darker and more stubborn discoloration.

Professional skincare is presented as essential for distinguishing between these concerns. The article notes that two individuals may have similar-looking dark spots but require very different approaches. Beginning with hydration and barrier repair allows the skin to stabilize before brightening treatments are introduced. This measured process supports safer and more even fading.

The HelloNation feature also outlines how a customized skincare plan supports both melasma treatment and hyperpigmentation treatment. In-office treatments may include gentle exfoliation, pigment-focused facials, or carefully selected chemical peels designed specifically for discoloration. Adjustments are made over time based on how the skin responds, rather than following a one-size-fits-all protocol.

Sunscreen protection is described as non-negotiable. The article stresses that without daily sunscreen protection, pigment-producing cells remain stimulated, even while treatment is underway. In Fayetteville, this means year-round application, including on cloudy days or during short periods of sun exposure. Tinted sunscreens may offer added defense against visible light, which can worsen melasma.

The article also addresses the importance of thoughtful treatment for skin of color. Deeper complexions are more prone to rebound pigmentation when irritated. A melasma treatment approach that works well for very fair skin may be too aggressive for melanin-rich skin. Professional skincare guidance helps ensure that treatment respects the skin's integrity while minimizing unnecessary inflammation.

Setting realistic expectations is another theme of the HelloNation article. Many dark spots soften within a few months when treated carefully, but melasma often improves gradually. The article explains that progress may appear as a smoother tone, lighter edges, and improved clarity rather than complete disappearance.

Through consistent professional skincare, a customized skincare plan, and daily sunscreen protection, the article concludes that dark spots can fade safely while maintaining a strong and resilient skin barrier.

