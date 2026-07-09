In HelloNation, Expert Cabinet Maker JoEllen Wilinski Explains Choosing Between Cabinet Refacing and Custom Cabinets

The article explains how kitchen layout, storage solutions, and cabinet condition affect kitchen remodeling decisions.

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners consider when deciding between cabinet refacing and custom cabinets? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from Expert Cabinet Maker JoEllen Wilinski of Wilco Cabinet Makers Inc. in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

JoEllen Wilinski - Vice President - Wilco Cabinet Makers, Inc. Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that many homeowners begin kitchen remodeling projects by deciding whether their existing cabinets still meet their daily needs. Cabinet refacing can improve the appearance of a kitchen without removing the original cabinet boxes, while custom cabinets allow homeowners to redesign the space entirely. According to the article, the best option depends on the condition of the current cabinets, the kitchen layout, and how well the space functions for the household.

The article notes that cabinet refacing is often a practical solution when cabinet boxes remain strong, and the existing kitchen layout already works well. During cabinet refacing, the original cabinet structure stays in place while new cabinet doors, drawer fronts, and finishes are installed. This process allows homeowners to refresh the appearance of the kitchen while avoiding the larger disruption that comes with a full replacement project.

Many Green Bay homeowners choose cabinet refacing because it offers a simpler way to modernize older kitchens. The article describes how worn finishes, scratched cabinet doors, and outdated styles can make kitchens feel dated even when the cabinets still function properly. Cabinet refacing can improve the look of the room quickly while preserving storage and layout features that homeowners already find convenient.

The HelloNation article also explains that cabinet refacing works best when homeowners are already satisfied with their current storage capacity and kitchen layout. If appliances remain in practical locations and cabinet space supports everyday routines, replacing the entire kitchen may not be necessary. In these situations, cabinet refacing can provide noticeable improvements without changing the overall structure of the room.

At the same time, the article points out that cabinet refacing cannot solve every functional problem. Because the cabinet boxes remain in place, storage options and organization features stay mostly the same. Many older kitchens were not designed for modern appliances or growing storage needs. Even after cosmetic updates, some homeowners continue struggling with cluttered countertops, limited pantry space, or inefficient organization.

Custom cabinets often become the better solution when the kitchen no longer supports the household effectively. The article explains that custom cabinets allow homeowners to redesign the kitchen layout completely. Cabinets can be resized, relocated, or redesigned to improve accessibility, workflow, and daily functionality. This flexibility can help create a kitchen that feels more comfortable and easier to use over time.

The article also highlights the role of storage solutions in kitchen remodeling projects. Features such as pull-out shelves, deep drawers, built-in organizers, and larger pantry cabinets can improve organization while reducing clutter. Many homeowners discover that improved storage solutions create greater long-term value than cosmetic updates alone.

The condition of the current cabinet boxes is another important consideration discussed in the article. Cabinet refacing generally works best when the original cabinets remain structurally sound. Signs of water damage, warped materials, loose joints, or sagging shelves may indicate that replacement is the more reliable long-term option. In these situations, custom cabinets may provide better durability and performance for future use.

Long-term goals also play a role when comparing cabinet refacing and custom cabinets. The article explains that homeowners planning to stay in their homes for many years often prioritize comfort, organization, and durability during kitchen remodeling projects. Custom cabinets make it possible to design the kitchen around changing storage needs and family routines while improving the overall kitchen layout.

Budget considerations still remain important when comparing cabinet refacing and custom cabinets. The article notes that cabinet refacing generally costs less because much of the existing structure stays in place. For homeowners with solid cabinet boxes and functional kitchen layouts, cabinet refacing may provide enough improvement without requiring a full renovation. At the same time, the article encourages homeowners to think carefully about whether the kitchen will continue meeting future needs before making a final decision.

The article concludes that the decision between cabinet refacing and custom cabinets often depends on functionality rather than appearance alone. Understanding how cabinet boxes, storage solutions, and kitchen layout affect daily life can help homeowners choose the option that best supports both their current needs and future plans.

Choosing Between Cabinet Refacing and Custom Cabinets features insights from JoEllen Wilinski, Expert Cabinet Maker of Green Bay, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation