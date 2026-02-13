In HelloNation, Expert Contractor Cory Getz of Greenwood, IN, Explains Why Windows Deserve More Attention

GREENWOOD, Ind., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why should homeowners give more thought to their windows when planning upgrades? In a HelloNation article , Expert Contractor Cory Getz of UHQ Construction in Greenwood, Indiana, highlights the often-overlooked impact windows have on energy efficiency, comfort, and safety. His insights shed light on why replacing outdated or poorly functioning windows can deliver benefits that go far beyond appearance.

According to Getz, aging windows can be a hidden source of rising energy costs. Drafts caused by worn seals or warped frames make it harder to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures, forcing heating and cooling systems to work harder. Upgrading to modern, energy-efficient windows can help homeowners reduce utility bills while supporting a more sustainable lifestyle. Improved insulation and sealing technology also make indoor spaces more comfortable year-round, keeping cold air out during winter and preventing heat intrusion in the summer.

Natural light is another valuable contribution windows make to a home's overall feel. Well-placed and properly functioning windows can brighten rooms, making them appear larger, more inviting, and more vibrant. Getz notes that updating older windows often transforms not just the energy performance of a home but also its atmosphere, giving homeowners a renewed appreciation for their living spaces.

Safety is a critical but sometimes overlooked reason to invest in quality windows. Getz points out that windows that stick, warp, or fail to open easily can pose serious hazards during emergencies, such as fires, when a fast exit is essential. Modern designs frequently include safety features and smooth operation mechanisms that improve both usability and peace of mind.

Replacing windows, Getz explains, is one of the few home improvement projects that can address multiple priorities at once: efficiency, comfort, safety, and aesthetic appeal. By giving this essential feature the attention it deserves, homeowners can make a lasting investment in their property's function and value.

The article, Why Windows Matter More Than You May Think , featuring Expert Contractor Cory Getz of Greenwood, IN, offers practical reasons to consider window upgrades as a top-tier home improvement decision.

