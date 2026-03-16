In HelloNation, Expert Electrical Contractor Thomas Reilly Shares Guidance on Preparing for Home EV Chargers

AMHERST, N.H., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners examine before moving forward with home EV charger installation? That question is explored in a HelloNation article featuring Thomas Reilly of TC. Reilly Electric LLC in Amherst, NH. The feature explains how electrical panel capacity, wiring condition, compliance with electrical code, and the type of charger selected all play essential roles in preparing a home for reliable daily charging. It clarifies why a licensed EV charger installer evaluates these details first and how each step protects both safety and performance.

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The article begins by highlighting how common home EV charger installation has become across Southern New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts. As more drivers rely on electric vehicles, interest grows in having dependable charging at home rather than relying on public stations. However, the first step is not selecting the charger model but confirming whether the electrical panel has the capacity to support the additional load. Many homeowners discover that an electrical panel upgrade may be needed before installation can begin. Without confirming electrical panel capacity early, homes may experience tripped breakers, charging interruptions, or strain on older systems.

The HelloNation feature explains that the electrical panel is the starting point because EV chargers draw steady, predictable power. Homeowners often compare Level 1 charging and Level 2 charging when deciding what they need. Level 1 charging uses a standard outlet and works for light driving needs, but it charges very slowly. The article notes that most households prefer Level 2 charging because it provides dependable overnight charging and supports daily commuting. Level 2 charging also requires much more power, which is why an outdated panel often cannot support it without upgrades.

Assessing electrical panel capacity involves a careful review of the home's current electrical usage. Modern homes run appliances that demand far more power than older systems were built to handle. Heat pumps, induction appliances, high efficiency dryers, and smart home networks all compete for power from the same panel. When these demands are added to Level 2 charging, the system may overload. A licensed EV charger installer evaluates panel size, current load, and remaining capacity to determine whether an electrical panel upgrade is needed. This inspection helps ensure that the panel can safely support daily charging.

Even when the panel seems adequate, wiring must be inspected closely. Home EV charger installation depends on wiring that can support steady, consistent power draw for long periods. The article points out that outdated wiring, loose connections, or weak grounding become more noticeable once a charger is added. Many homes built before the 1980s were not designed for the demands of Level 2 charging. A licensed EV charger installer checks these details to confirm that the wiring can handle the workload and that the installation meets modern safety expectations.

Permits and electrical code requirements are another essential part of the process. Each town and city has its own rules for home EV charger installation, and compliance ensures that the system operates safely. A licensed EV charger installer manages permitting to ensure that the installation follows local electrical code and is documented properly. This helps maintain safety and protects homeowners if the property is inspected or sold later.

Charger placement is another key consideration discussed in the feature. The distance from the electrical panel to the vehicle affects wire routing and installation strategy. Longer distances may require additional planning to avoid exposed sections or hazards. Installers also look at garage layouts, driveway use, and whether the charger should serve one or multiple vehicles. In Southern New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts, weather conditions also matter because outdoor installations must withstand freezing temperatures and moisture.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that installing a charger is not simply a matter of mounting equipment and connecting wires. Homeowners must understand how Level 2 charging differs from Level 1 charging and why panel upgrades or wiring improvements may be necessary. A licensed EV charger installer helps homeowners make informed decisions about charging speed, placement, safety, and long-term expectations.

The article also highlights the importance of planning for future electrical needs. Many homeowners who complete a home EV charger installation soon add other modern systems, such as heat pumps, finished basements, or expanded smart home networks. An electrical panel upgrade completed early allows the home to grow without experiencing power limitations. Increasing electrical panel capacity also prepares the home for evolving technologies and renewable energy systems.

Home EV charger installation is described as both a convenience upgrade and a step toward future readiness. When homeowners review electrical panel capacity, wiring condition, placement, and electrical code requirements, they can approach the process with clarity. A licensed EV charger installer ensures that the charger becomes a dependable part of the home's electrical system and that the installation supports daily charging for years to come. With thoughtful planning, the home remains safe, efficient, and prepared for growing electrical demands.

The article, What to Check Before Installing a Home EV Charger, features insights from Thomas Reilly, Expert Electrical Contractor of Amherst, NH, in HelloNation.

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