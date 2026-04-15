In HelloNation, Expert Electrician Jeremy Barnes Breaks Down the Purpose of Surge Protectors

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What role does a surge protector actually play in keeping electronics safe? A recent HelloNation article featuring Jeremy Barnes of JMB Electrical Solutions explains how surge protection works and why it is one of the most cost-effective ways to prevent damage from power surges. The article makes clear that a surge protector is far more than just a power strip with extra outlets—it is a device designed to guard against dangerous voltage spikes.

Jeremy Barnes - Owner, JMB Electrical Solutions, LLC. Speed Speed

As the HelloNation article explains, a power surge occurs when electricity suddenly increases beyond normal levels. Lightning strikes are a well-known cause, but surges can also result from large appliances cycling on and off or utility company issues such as downed lines. When a surge hits, anything plugged directly into the wall—from TVs and gaming systems to smart home devices—is at risk. Without surge protection, a strong enough surge can destroy circuit boards instantly, while smaller surges gradually shorten the lifespan of electronics.

A surge protector works by detecting excess voltage and redirecting it away from connected devices. Most use a component called a metal oxide varistor, or MOV, which absorbs and deflects excess electricity into the ground wire. Once levels return to normal, the MOV resets, ready for the next event. This process turns surge protectors into gatekeepers, providing an essential layer of safety for household electronics.

The HelloNation feature highlights two main types of surge protection. Plug-in surge protectors look like ordinary power strips but contain the protective technology needed for smaller setups. Whole-home surge protectors, installed at the electrical panel, defend the entire property—including built-in appliances and HVAC systems. For homes in rural areas, where overhead lines and storms often cause electrical disruptions, whole-home surge protection can be especially valuable.

Homeowners should also note that not all power strips provide surge protection. Some only increase the number of outlets without offering any defense. To ensure true protection, the HelloNation article advises buyers to look for products labeled as surge protectors and to check the joule rating. The joule rating shows how much energy the device can absorb before losing effectiveness, with higher ratings providing longer-lasting protection.

Surge protectors do not last forever. Each time they absorb a power surge, part of their capacity is used. Over time, they wear out. Some models feature an indicator light to show whether protection is still active. If that light goes out, it means the surge protector should be replaced.

The HelloNation article stresses that surge protectors are not a complete fix for all electrical risks, but they significantly reduce danger. For a relatively low cost, they safeguard expensive items like televisions, computers, and smart devices. In many cases, a surge protector is the only thing standing between a major investment and a sudden power surge.

Jeremy Barnes explains in HelloNation that surge protection should be part of every homeowner's safety plan, particularly in regions where storms and outages are common. By being proactive, replacing devices when worn, and choosing the right type of protection—whether a plug-in power strip or a whole-home solution—homeowners can prevent avoidable damage and extend the life of their electronics. Now that new codes require the installation of whole home surge protection devices in panels, upgrading should be a no-brainer. Be proactive and protect your assets.

The full article, titled What Does a Surge Protector Really Do?, can be read on HelloNation. In the feature, Expert Electrician Jeremy Barnes of JMB Electrical Solutions explains how surge protectors provide critical defense against power surges and why they remain one of the most effective safety tools for homeowners.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation