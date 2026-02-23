In HelloNation, Expert Electrician Jeremy Barnes Explains The Importance of Backup Power

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners protect themselves when power outages strike unexpectedly? A recent HelloNation article featuring Jeremy Barnes of JMB Electrical Solutions provides practical guidance on preparing with backup power. The article explains that a generator, whether portable or whole-home, is an essential part of home safety planning for families who want to avoid the risks of unexpected outages.

Jeremy Barnes - Owner, JMB Electrical Solutions, LLC Speed Speed

Power outages can occur for many reasons, from severe storms and high winds to equipment failures or routine grid maintenance. The HelloNation article notes that while some outages are brief, others last long enough to cause serious problems. Food spoilage, heating or cooling loss, and disabled medical equipment are just a few of the risks. Backup power provides a safeguard against these disruptions, helping families maintain comfort and safety when the grid goes down.

The feature explains that generators fall into two main categories. Portable generators are more affordable and can power a few critical appliances such as refrigerators, sump pumps, or space heaters. Whole-home generators, by contrast, are permanently installed and automatically activate when power is lost. These systems keep an entire home running without manual setup, making them a strong option for homeowners seeking long-term reliability.

Having a backup generator ensures that essential appliances and systems continue working during power outages. For families with young children, elderly relatives, or residents who rely on electrically powered medical devices, the peace of mind this provides is invaluable. As Jeremy Barnes explains in HelloNation, home safety planning should always consider how to maintain critical systems during emergencies.

Maintenance is another key element of backup power readiness. The HelloNation article emphasizes that both portable and whole-home generators require regular checks to remain reliable. Testing the system, monitoring fuel levels, and inspecting connections all help ensure a generator works when needed most. A neglected generator may fail at the worst possible time, which is why ongoing maintenance is part of effective home safety planning.

The article also stresses the importance of professional installation. Consulting with a licensed electrician ensures that the generator is sized correctly for the home's power demands and installed safely according to code. This step prevents hazards and guarantees that backup power will function properly in an emergency.

Being prepared before an outage occurs is critical. As the HelloNation feature makes clear, backup power is not just a convenience—it is a responsibility. By investing in a backup generator and keeping it maintained, homeowners can avoid the stress and danger that accompany prolonged power outages.

The full article, titled Be Prepared with Backup Power , is available on HelloNation. In the feature, Expert Electrician Jeremy Barnes of JMB Electrical Solutions explains how a generator, regular maintenance, and professional guidance make backup power an essential part of home safety planning.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation