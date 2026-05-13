The article examines warning signs, maintenance practices, and inspection steps that help reduce electrical hazards in homes.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should you inspect your home's electrical system? According to a HelloNation article, most homeowners do not think about their wiring, panels, or outlets until something goes wrong. Expert Electrician Zachary Bobersky of Ungerman Electric in Albany, NY, explains that minor warning signs, such as flickering lights, tripped breakers, or a faint burning smell, can indicate hidden issues behind the walls. If left unchecked, these problems often lead to electrical fires, which remain the second-leading cause of home fires and related deaths in the United States.

Zachary Bobersky - Vice President - Ungerman Electric Speed Speed

Bobersky emphasizes that electrical systems age like any other part of a house. Over time, wires loosen, breakers weaken, and grounding connections can deteriorate. Homes built decades ago were not designed to handle the load created by modern electronics and high-power appliances. When circuits become overloaded, insulation breaks down and heat builds up, even if the system seems to be running fine. He explains that these invisible stresses make regular inspections one of the most critical steps in home maintenance.

The HelloNation article notes that an annual inspection by a licensed electrician can detect issues before they become dangerous. During an inspection, professionals check the main panel, test outlets, inspect breakers, and verify grounding. They also look for corrosion, loose wires, and other signs of wear. Bobersky compares this process to a tune-up for the home's power system, helping to confirm that everything remains within safe operating limits and reducing the risk of unexpected electrical failure.

Bobersky explains that one of the most common findings during inspections is the gradual failure of GFCI and AFCI outlets. These safety devices are designed to prevent shocks and fires, but over time, they can lose sensitivity and fail to trip when needed. Homeowners are advised to test these outlets monthly or have them checked during routine service visits. Replacing old or unresponsive outlets is inexpensive but makes a significant difference in household safety.

Another area that requires attention is the electrical panel. The panel serves as the home's power hub, yet few homeowners realize how much it can degrade over time. The screws that hold connections in place can loosen as metal expands and contracts with temperature changes. Loose connections create resistance, which generates heat and damages breakers or bus bars. Dust and moisture buildup can also lead to arcing. Regular maintenance and connection tightening by a professional electrician helps ensure the panel operates safely and reliably.

The HelloNation feature also explains why smoke detectors need to be replaced every 10 years. Many homeowners assume detectors last indefinitely, but sensors degrade over time. Modern models with wireless interconnection provide broader protection by alerting the entire home when smoke or carbon monoxide is detected. Upgrading to these systems gives families more time to respond in an emergency and ensures compliance with current safety standards.

Bobersky notes that electricity demand has grown dramatically over the years. Televisions, computers, HVAC systems, kitchen appliances, and electric vehicles all increase the load on home wiring. In older homes, the original circuits may not be rated for such consistent use. Using extension cords or power strips as permanent solutions can create overheating hazards. Upgrading circuits, adding dedicated lines for heavy appliances, or increasing service capacity are effective ways to prevent overload and improve overall safety.

A professional inspection can also uncover hidden problems such as imbalances or voltage drops. Bobersky explains that electricians can use thermal imaging to identify hot spots that indicate dangerous connections or failing wires before visible damage occurs. These preventive measures cost far less than dealing with a significant failure or a fire. He notes that just as homeowners schedule annual furnace maintenance, an electrical checkup should be a standard part of home care.

Simple daily habits can also protect a home's wiring. Avoid overloading outlets with adapters or multi-plugs. Replace any outlet that feels warm to the touch. Make sure outdoor outlets have weatherproof covers, and never ignore circuit breakers that trip repeatedly. Bobersky adds that each of these actions helps prevent stress on wiring, extends equipment life, and keeps the electrical system operating smoothly.

Throughout the HelloNation article, Bobersky stresses that electrical safety depends on attention and prevention. Understanding the causes of electrical fires in homes and why GFCI outlets can fail over time helps homeowners stay alert to potential hazards. He reminds readers that maintenance is not only about avoiding danger but about protecting comfort and reliability. A safe electrical system supports the entire home, from everyday lighting to advanced technology and electric vehicles.

In conclusion, Bobersky explains that electrical safety is one of the most critical yet overlooked aspects of home ownership. Regular inspections, proper grounding, and timely replacement of outdated components keep systems stable and homes protected. Electrical safety may not be visible, but it determines how well a home functions. A few hours of preventive maintenance each year can prevent years of potential damage and create lasting peace of mind for families.

"Is Your Home's Electrical System Safe?" features insights from Zachary Bobersky, Expert Electrician in Albany, NY, for HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation