SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners in the Capital Region make pool opening season easier and more reliable after a long winter? According to a HelloNation article , Jay Goetz of Jay's Precision Pool Service, LLC offers a step-by-step approach that helps residents prepare their pools efficiently and avoid common early-season problems. His guide provides clear direction on water level, chemical balance, and equipment setup, giving pool owners confidence as warmer days arrive.

Jay Goetz - Owner, Jay’s Precision Pool Service, LLC Speed Speed

The article begins by describing how spring brings renewed excitement across the Capital Region as homeowners in communities like Albany and Saratoga Springs prepare for pool season. Goetz notes that pool opening requires patience and attention after months of cold weather and inactivity. Following a structured process keeps the transition smooth and helps prevent issues like cloudy water or equipment strain. With a reliable plan, pool opening becomes a familiar spring ritual rather than a stressful task.

The first step in any successful pool opening is removing the cover and clearing away debris. Winter storms often leave behind leaves, branches, and dirt. Goetz recommends taking extra care to prevent debris from falling into the pool when removing the cover. Cleaning and drying the cover before storage helps extend its lifespan and ensures it will protect the pool again next winter. By keeping the cover in good shape, homeowners reduce replacement costs and preserve water quality from season to season.

Next, attention turns to the water level. Many pools lose water during the winter through evaporation or unnoticed leaks. Goetz explains that refilling the pool to its proper height is essential for safe startup. A full water level allows the pump and filtration system to operate without drawing in air, which can cause strain or damage. Watching how quickly the pool fills also provides an early opportunity to spot leaks before daily use begins. Maintaining the correct water level supports circulation and lays the groundwork for clear, balanced water throughout the Capital Region's swim season.

Once the water level is set, it's time to reconnect the equipment. During winter, pumps, filters, and heaters are typically disconnected or winterized to prevent freezing. Goetz stresses the importance of reattaching each component carefully, making sure seals, fittings, and valves are secure. Even small gaps can cause leaks or weak circulation. Proper reconnection ensures strong water flow and reduces the risk of mechanical failure later in the summer.

Balancing chemicals follows equipment setup and plays a key role in pool opening success. Over the winter, water chemistry often shifts as chlorine dissipates and pH levels change. Goetz advises homeowners to test the water thoroughly before adding any treatments. Adjusting pH, alkalinity, and sanitizer levels creates the right chemical balance for safe and enjoyable swimming. A shock treatment at this stage helps eliminate contaminants that may have built up over the winter months. Proper chemical balance at the start of the season makes it easier to maintain clear water as temperatures rise.

Another important part of spring pool opening is checking for leaks. Goetz explains that small leaks often appear at joints or fittings where seals have aged. He recommends running the pump briefly and inspecting the area around the equipment pad for drips or puddles. Fixing leaks early prevents wasted water and costly equipment damage. Even a slow drip can worsen under pressure, so identifying and repairing leaks during the opening process protects the system's overall efficiency.

Temperature also plays a key role in pool opening throughout the Capital Region. Goetz suggests waiting until nighttime temperatures stay consistently above fifty degrees before completing chemical balancing. Warmer conditions help chlorine and other sanitizers work effectively while discouraging algae growth. Opening too early, when nights are still cold, can make maintaining chemical balance more difficult. Timing the process around stable weather leads to clearer results and a smoother start to the season.

Once circulation is steady, brushing, vacuuming, and inspecting the pool become the next priorities. Goetz recommends cleaning surfaces, steps, ladders, and lights to remove any buildup from winter. This helps maintain the chemical balance by keeping contaminants out of the water. It also prevents mid-season surprises caused by unnoticed wear on smaller components. A clean and inspected pool operates more efficiently and offers a more enjoyable swimming experience.

As the season progresses, Goetz emphasizes the importance of maintaining a weekly routine. Regular testing, cleaning, and equipment checks keep the system stable as spring temperatures fluctuate across the Capital Region. Early attention prevents small issues from developing into costly problems. The foundation of a smooth summer begins with consistent effort during pool opening.

The HelloNation article concludes by noting that preparation and consistency produce the best results. When homeowners follow each step carefully, removing debris, setting the proper water level, confirming chemical balance, and inspecting equipment; the process becomes more predictable each year. With trusted guidance, pool owners across the Capital Region can look forward to clear water, dependable systems, and a worry-free summer season.

The article, Pool Opening Checklist for the Capital Region features insights from Jay Goetz, Expert Pool Specialist of Saratoga Springs, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation