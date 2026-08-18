In HelloNation Explains Michigan No-Fault Insurance After Recent Changes, Featuring Personal Injury Attorneys Bobby Raitt and Tom James

The article outlines how coverage choices affect benefits available after a car accident under Michigan's updated no-fault insurance system.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does Michigan no-fault insurance still cover after recent changes? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Personal Injury Attorneys Bobby Raitt and Tom James of Raitt Law in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

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The HelloNation article explains that Michigan's no-fault insurance system continues to provide valuable protections for drivers and passengers after a car accident, but recent legal reforms have changed how those protections work. Rather than offering identical benefits to every policyholder, coverage now depends largely on the selections made when an auto insurance policy is purchased. The article notes that understanding those choices before an accident can help reduce confusion during the claims process and better prepare drivers for recovery.

According to the article, Michigan no-fault insurance is designed to provide benefits regardless of who caused the collision. This structure allows injured individuals to seek benefits through their own insurer without waiting for fault to be established. The article explains that while this approach remains in place, policyholders now have more responsibility for selecting the level of protection that best meets their needs.

A major focus of the article is personal injury protection, commonly known as PIP coverage. The HelloNation article describes how Michigan drivers can now choose from several medical coverage levels, including limited options for those who qualify and unlimited lifetime medical benefits. The selected level directly affects how much an insurer may pay for accident-related treatment, rehabilitation, and other covered medical care. Personal Injury Attorneys Bobby Raitt and Tom James explain in the article that these decisions can significantly influence financial protection after a serious crash.

The article also emphasizes that medical expenses represent only one portion of the available benefits. Depending on the policy terms and the circumstances of the accident, injured individuals may also receive wage-loss benefits if they cannot work while recovering. These benefits generally replace part of a person's lost income for a limited period, subject to legal limits. In addition, replacement services may help cover ordinary household tasks that an injured person is temporarily unable to perform because of accident-related injuries.

Beyond these core protections, the article explains that Michigan no-fault insurance may also include survivors' loss benefits for eligible family members after fatal accidents. Some policies also provide attendant care benefits when medically necessary, although eligibility depends on the policy, supporting medical documentation, and applicable legal requirements. The article notes that these additional benefits demonstrate that no-fault coverage extends beyond immediate treatment costs.

The HelloNation article also distinguishes between injury benefits and vehicle damage coverage. It explains that collision coverage, which is optional in many situations, typically determines whether repairs to a damaged vehicle are covered after a crash. Liability coverage also remains an important component of every auto insurance policy, protecting drivers when they are legally responsible for injuries or property damage suffered by others. Throughout the discussion, Personal Injury Attorneys Bobby Raitt and Tom James encourage readers to understand how each coverage type serves a different purpose within a complete insurance plan.

The article concludes that reviewing coverage options before renewing a policy is one of the most important steps drivers can take. While lower premiums may reduce monthly costs, selecting reduced levels of personal injury protection could leave policyholders responsible for significant out-of-pocket expenses after a serious car accident. Careful evaluation of PIP coverage, wage loss benefits, replacement services, and available medical benefits can help drivers make informed decisions before coverage is ever needed.

What Michigan No-Fault Insurance Still Covers After Recent Changes features insights from Bobby Raitt and Tom James, Personal Injury Attorneys of Ann Arbor, Michigan, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation