In HelloNation, Exterior Remodeling Expert Brian Jalbert Highlights the Value of Walk-Around Inspections for Home Maintenance

The article explains how routine exterior inspections help homeowners identify early issues and prevent costly repairs over time.

ALTON, N.H., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is one of the simplest but most effective ways to protect your home from costly repairs? According to HelloNation, home maintenance expert Brian Jalbert of Jalbert Contracting believes the answer lies in the walk-around inspection, a routine practice that allows homeowners to spot early warning signs before they escalate.

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In the HelloNation feature, Jalbert explains that home maintenance does not always require specialized tools or complex strategies. Sometimes, the most effective form of proactive home care is as straightforward as walking the perimeter of the house. By paying close attention to details, a homeowner can identify issues such as peeling paint, moisture problems, damaged siding, repair needs, or roofing concerns that warrant a roof shingle inspection. This type of exterior home inspection helps homeowners stay ahead of problems before they grow into significant expenses.

The article emphasizes that a walk-around inspection is one of the most effective approaches to preventing home repairs. When homeowners take the time to look for minor concerns—such as peeling paint that signals water intrusion or siding damage that can affect insulation—they are actively reducing the risk of costly repairs later. Jalbert stresses that spotting problems early often costs far less to resolve than waiting until structural issues arise.

Seasonal home maintenance plays a significant role in this process. As highlighted in the HelloNation article, conducting walk-around inspections at the start of each season ensures that homes are ready to handle changing weather conditions. Winter storms, spring rains, and summer heat can all cause stress to a home's exterior, but a careful inspection can reveal potential trouble areas. This practice is a reliable step toward long-term durability and helps protect the investment homeowners make in their property.

Another critical aspect of a walk-around inspection is the review of outdoor living spaces. Jalbert notes that deck and patio inspection is an essential part of proactive home care. Over time, wood can weaken, boards may loosen, and finishes may deteriorate. By addressing these issues early, homeowners can maintain safe, attractive spaces for gatherings. Regular checks not only extend the life of these areas but also preserve their function as central parts of family and social life.

The HelloNation article also points out the importance of roof shingle inspection during every exterior home inspection. Missing or curled shingles may look minor at first glance, but they often signal underlying issues that can lead to leaks or interior damage. A simple roof shingle inspection during a walk-around can save thousands of dollars in repairs by preventing water from entering the home. This step is a core example of how regular attention can prevent larger disruptions.

Damaged siding repair is another issue homeowners can identify through this method. Siding serves both aesthetic and protective functions, shielding the home from the elements while enhancing curb appeal. A walk-around inspection makes it easy to notice cracks, holes, or warping, all of which compromise insulation and efficiency. By addressing siding concerns promptly, homeowners reduce energy loss and avoid structural complications.

Equally important is recognizing peeling paint as a moisture issue, which may seem like a simple cosmetic flaw but often points to deeper water infiltration problems. During a seasonal home maintenance walk-around, these minor warning signs can help homeowners determine where to focus repairs before more serious damage occurs. By spotting paint deterioration early, Jalbert notes, property owners can protect both surfaces and structural materials.

Through his insights in HelloNation, Jalbert highlights how proactive home care can be both accessible and practical. Rather than waiting for costly problems to arise, homeowners can adopt a simple practice to stay informed about their property's condition. By walking the exterior, noting changes, and making timely repairs, homeowners strengthen both safety and value.

The full HelloNation article, "The Power of the Walk-Around: A Simple but Vital Tool in Home Maintenance", explores these ideas in detail and shows how Brian Jalbert of Jalbert Contracting makes seasonal home maintenance approachable for every homeowner.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the National Governors Association, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation