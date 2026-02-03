In HelloNation, Family Counseling Expert Scott Ostrowski of Geneva Outlines Employee and Employer Support Services for HelloNation

GENEVA, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are Employee and Employer Support Services, and how can they make a difference in people's lives? A HelloNation article answers this question by examining how EESS provides free and confidential support to workers and their families. Family Counseling Expert Scott Ostrowski of Geneva contributes insights in this coverage, showing how these programs help reduce stress, improve employee well-being, and strengthen workplaces in the Finger Lakes region.

The HelloNation feature explains that the pressures of work, family, and personal responsibilities can easily build up. Many people are not aware that help may already be available through their employer. Employee and Employer Support Services are designed to provide accessible, confidential counseling for employees and their families, removing barriers such as high costs or lack of insurance. By offering these sessions at no charge, EESS makes it easier for people to take the first step toward support.

Family Counseling Expert Scott Ostrowski notes in the article that the range of challenges addressed through EESS is broad. Some employees use the program to manage stress in the workplace or to work through conflicts with colleagues. Others may seek support for family transitions, parenting challenges, or personal struggles such as anxiety, grief, or depression. With Employee and Employer Support Services, individuals can discuss sensitive issues privately, knowing their conversations remain fully confidential.

A key advantage of EESS is that it extends beyond the employee. Many programs include immediate family members, meaning spouses and children can also access services. The HelloNation article points out that this broader reach strengthens households, giving parents and families the support they need to navigate stress. For employees balancing work and home life, this added benefit is especially valuable.

Employers also gain from these services. The feature emphasizes that workers who feel supported are more engaged, productive, and stable in their roles. Without help, stress can lead to burnout, absenteeism, and turnover. By offering Employee and Employer Support Services, businesses invest in both employee mental health support and the long-term health of their workforce.

Accessing EESS is a simple process. Employees can call a program office to schedule appointments, without the complications of insurance approvals. This ease of use reduces stress at the very first step and encourages more people to reach out for help. Family Counseling Expert Scott Ostrowski underscores that straightforward access is one reason the program is effective in supporting those who may otherwise hesitate.

Confidentiality is a cornerstone of the design. Just as in traditional counseling, details from sessions remain private. Employers may receive general usage reports, but no individual information is shared. This structure helps employees feel safe using the program, fostering trust and making them more likely to take advantage of available resources.

For some, EESS may be the first counseling experience. The HelloNation article highlights how the program offers short-term support for immediate concerns, often a set number of sessions. When longer-term help is needed, counselors can refer individuals internally or to community providers, creating a smooth transition to ongoing care. In this way, EESS serves both as a practical support system and as a bridge to further resources.

In the Finger Lakes region, many organizations now offer EESS, ranging from schools and healthcare providers to offices across different industries. The article notes that as more employers embrace these programs, awareness and access continue to grow. By integrating counseling into workplace benefits, companies normalize mental health support as part of everyday life.

This cultural shift is another key benefit of Employee and Employer Support Services. By making counseling available through work, businesses send the message that asking for help is a strength. Over time, this reduces stigma and encourages open conversations about stress and mental health in the workplace. The article stresses that such openness not only benefits individuals but also creates healthier organizational cultures.

Ultimately, the HelloNation feature shows that EESS programs provide real relief. Employees know they have free, confidential counseling available when they need it most, whether to handle everyday stress or navigate deeper personal challenges. By supporting both individuals and families, and by fostering stability at work, Employee and Employer Support Services strengthen entire communities.

