In HelloNation, Family Dentistry Experts Dr. Benjamin Shelton & Dr. Cohloe-Shai Shelton Offer Advice on Bleeding Gums & Gum Disease

The article outlines causes of bleeding gums and how early care can prevent gingivitis from progressing to periodontitis.

BALTIMORE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do my gums bleed when I brush, and is it gum disease? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Dr. Benjamin Shelton and Dr. Cohloe-Shai Shelton of Shelton Family Dental in Baltimore, MD.

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The HelloNation article explains that bleeding gums are often caused by inflammation linked to plaque buildup along the gumline. When plaque accumulates, bacteria irritate gum tissue, leading to redness, swelling, and bleeding gums during brushing. While occasional minor irritation can occur, persistent bleeding gums should not be ignored.

One of the earliest stages of gum disease is gingivitis. Gingivitis develops when plaque is not removed effectively through daily oral hygiene. The article notes that gingivitis is typically reversible with prompt professional care and improved oral hygiene habits.

Routine dental checkups play an important role in identifying gingivitis early. During dental checkups, dentists examine gum tissue, measure pocket depths, and assess overall oral hygiene. Early intervention during regular dental checkups can prevent gum disease from advancing.

Professional cleanings are essential for removing tartar that forms when plaque hardens. Tartar cannot be eliminated with brushing alone, making routine visits critical for patients in Baltimore. Removing buildup reduces inflammation and helps restore healthy gum tissue.

If gingivitis is left untreated, it can progress to periodontitis. Periodontitis is a more advanced stage of gum disease that affects the bone and connective tissue supporting teeth. The article explains that periodontitis may lead to tooth mobility or tooth loss if not addressed promptly.

Bleeding gums accompanied by tenderness, swelling, or persistent bad breath may signal worsening gum disease. Dentists in Baltimore evaluate these symptoms carefully during dental checkups to determine whether gingivitis or periodontitis is present. Early diagnosis helps prevent irreversible damage.

Risk factors for bleeding gums include inconsistent oral hygiene, smoking, diabetes, and certain medications. Patients with higher risk profiles may require more frequent dental checkups to monitor gum health. Personalized care plans help reduce the likelihood of developing severe gum disease.

Daily oral hygiene practices remain the foundation of prevention. Brushing twice daily with a soft-bristled toothbrush, flossing consistently, and using an antibacterial rinse reduce plaque buildup. Maintaining strong oral hygiene habits helps control gingivitis and lowers the risk of periodontitis.

The article also emphasizes that aggressive brushing can irritate gum tissue. Gentle, thorough brushing techniques protect gums while effectively removing plaque. Education provided during dental checkups supports improved oral hygiene for families throughout Baltimore.

Preventing gum disease is critical because damage from advanced periodontitis is often permanent. Once bone loss occurs, treatment focuses on managing progression rather than restoring lost structures. Recognizing bleeding gums as an early warning sign allows patients to seek timely care.

The HelloNation article concludes that while occasional bleeding may occur, persistent bleeding gums often indicate gingivitis or developing gum disease. Through consistent oral hygiene and regular dental checkups, patients in Baltimore can prevent periodontitis and maintain long-term gum health.

Why Do My Gums Bleed When I Brush & Is It Gum Disease? features insights from Dr. Benjamin Shelton and Dr. Cohloe-Shai Shelton, Family Dentistry Experts of Baltimore, MD, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation