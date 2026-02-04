In HelloNation, Flooring Expert Darcie Strehlow of Rapid City, SD, Explains What Temperature Swings Mean for Your Carpet

RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does the Rapid City climate affect carpet performance and appearance throughout the year? According to a HelloNation article , Flooring Expert Darcie Strehlow of Thornton Flooring in Rapid City, SD, explains how fluctuations in temperature and humidity can cause subtle but important changes in carpet fibers. Her insights emphasize the importance of carpet maintenance, humidity control, and seasonal flooring care for long-term comfort and durability.

Rapid City's beauty is matched by its extreme weather patterns. The area experiences cold, dry winters followed by warm, humid summers. These shifts do not just affect comfort inside a home—they also have a direct impact on carpets. When humidity drops in winter, fibers contract slightly, causing the carpet to tighten and feel stiffer underfoot. During the summer months, increased moisture allows fibers to expand, softening the texture. Over time, these cycles of contraction and expansion caused by the Rapid City climate can lead to visible changes across the flooring surface.

Repeated seasonal movement in carpet fibers can create a condition many homeowners recognize as carpet ripples. These small waves often form along seams or in high-traffic areas where fibers experience the most stress. While restretching may temporarily smooth the surface, it does not address the underlying issue. Without proper humidity control and consistent temperature management, the carpet ripples are likely to reappear once environmental conditions fluctuate again.

To minimize these effects, seasonal flooring care is essential. Strehlow recommends maintaining home humidity between 35 and 55 percent year-round. During Rapid City's dry winters, using a humidifier can help restore balance by adding moisture to the air, reducing static, and preventing fiber shrinkage. In contrast, during humid summer months, dehumidifiers or air conditioning units can prevent fibers from absorbing too much moisture. Proper humidity control keeps carpet fibers stable and helps preserve their natural appearance and elasticity.

Another key factor in effective carpet maintenance is material selection. Natural fibers like wool respond differently to the Rapid City climate than synthetic materials such as nylon or polyester. Wool is more absorbent and sensitive to humidity, meaning it may expand and contract more noticeably. Synthetic fibers tend to resist moisture better but can still be affected by extreme swings in home humidity. Understanding how materials behave allows homeowners to make informed decisions that balance comfort, aesthetics, and performance.

Proper carpet installation also contributes to how flooring responds to environmental conditions. Installers must stretch the carpet tightly over padding while accounting for expected expansion and contraction. If carpet installation occurs during unusually dry or humid weather, shifts can occur once conditions normalize. Professional installers in Rapid City are familiar with the area's climate and use methods that accommodate natural movement without compromising appearance. This expertise helps ensure that carpets remain smooth and secure even as temperatures fluctuate.

Routine carpet maintenance extends beyond adjusting humidity levels. Regular vacuuming removes dust and particles that can accumulate deep within fibers, particularly during the winter months when windows remain closed. Over time, trapped debris can create friction that weakens backing materials or adhesives. Seasonal flooring care should also include deep cleaning once or twice a year to restore texture and maintain elasticity. Clean carpets are better able to adjust to climate changes without becoming distorted or damaged.

Monitoring problem areas near doors, windows, or air vents can prevent small issues from turning into larger ones. These spots often experience the most noticeable temperature and humidity changes, leading to early signs of carpet ripples or lifting. Catching these indicators early makes maintenance easier and prevents safety hazards such as uneven surfaces.

Homes with basements or older structures may require extra attention. Variations in home humidity levels can be more pronounced in these areas, especially when ventilation is limited. Adding underlayment or vapor barriers beneath carpet provides added protection by stabilizing the environment under the flooring. Flooring specialists can perform humidity testing and recommend materials best suited to the Rapid City climate, ensuring the flooring remains resilient through seasonal changes.

Ultimately, maintaining carpets in Rapid City requires a balance of temperature awareness, material understanding, and consistent upkeep. Proper humidity control supports not only carpet longevity but also overall indoor comfort. When homeowners follow simple steps—like adjusting humidity levels, scheduling seasonal cleaning, and choosing the right materials—they extend the life of their flooring and protect their investment.

Strehlow's advice highlights that carpet maintenance is not just about appearance but also about adapting to the environment. By taking a proactive approach to humidity control and seasonal flooring care, Rapid City homeowners can prevent carpet ripples and other climate-related issues before they appear. With awareness and regular attention, carpets remain soft, stable, and visually appealing through every season.

