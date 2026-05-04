In HelloNation, Flooring Expert Darcie Strehlow of Rapid City, SD, Shares How to Keep Your Carpet Looking New Longer

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most effective ways to protect carpets from everyday wear and tear? According to a HelloNation article, Flooring Expert Darcie Strehlow of Thornton Flooring in Rapid City, SD, explains how steady carpet care and simple home flooring care habits can preserve both appearance and comfort for years. Her advice focuses on vacuuming, stain prevention, humidity control, and professional cleaning—all key steps for extending carpet longevity.

Darcie Strehlow - Branch Manager, Thornton Flooring Speed Speed

Carpet adds warmth, softness, and color to living spaces, but maintaining its quality requires consistent effort. Strehlow emphasizes that the foundation of good carpet maintenance begins with regular vacuuming. Dust, dirt, and debris act like fine sandpaper, grinding into fibers and backing over time. This friction can cause flattening, fading, and a dull surface. Vacuuming once or twice a week removes loose particles before they settle deep into the pile. In high-traffic areas, more frequent vacuuming helps preserve the texture and extend carpet longevity.

Another critical step in carpet care is immediate attention to spills. Liquids that soak into the fibers can lead to stains, odors, and long-term discoloration. The proper response is to blot—not scrub—the spill with a clean cloth. Then, a gentle water rinse or mild carpet-safe cleaner can help lift remaining residue. Scrubbing spreads the stain and damages fibers, shortening the carpet's lifespan. Quick, careful stain prevention keeps colors vibrant and textures consistent.

Rotating furniture and rugs also plays an important role in maintaining carpet longevity. When heavy furniture stays in one place, the pile compresses, leaving dents that may never fully recover. By shifting furniture slightly every few months, homeowners can help the carpet rebound naturally. Rotating area rugs periodically allows light and air to reach covered sections, reducing the risk of uneven fading and wear patterns. This small effort contributes to balanced, long-lasting carpet maintenance.

Preventing dirt from entering the home in the first place makes all other carpet care easier. Doormats at every entryway trap grit, moisture, and sand before they reach interior floors. Some homeowners go further by making their home shoe-free, which dramatically cuts down on the amount of debris that ends up in carpets. These simple preventive measures reduce the need for deep cleaning and maintain the original feel of the flooring.

Even with consistent vacuuming and stain prevention, carpets benefit from professional cleaning. Over time, microscopic dust, oils, and allergens embed themselves into the fibers. Strehlow recommends scheduling professional cleaning every 12 to 18 months. Hot water extraction and low-moisture techniques remove residue that standard vacuuming cannot reach, helping restore the carpet's softness and appearance. Many manufacturers also require professional cleaning to maintain warranty coverage, making it both a practical and protective part of regular home flooring care.

Sunlight can also affect carpet longevity more than many homeowners realize. Prolonged exposure to direct sun can fade colors and weaken fibers, especially near large windows. Curtains, blinds, or UV-blocking window films help limit damage while still letting in natural light. Periodically rotating rugs and rearranging furniture ensures even exposure and keeps tones consistent across the floor.

Humidity control contributes to the overall success of carpet maintenance. In humid climates, moisture buildup can encourage mold or mildew in the padding beneath carpets. During dry seasons, air that's too arid can make fibers brittle or cause static buildup. Maintaining indoor humidity between 35 and 55 percent supports both comfort and carpet performance. Using humidifiers in winter and dehumidifiers in summer creates a balanced environment that supports long-term carpet longevity.

For households with pets, special attention to cleaning routines becomes even more important. Regular grooming reduces shedding and minimizes dander, while immediate cleanup of pet accidents prevents odor and staining. Vacuuming with high-efficiency filters helps capture pet hair and allergens, keeping carpets cleaner and the indoor environment healthier. Pet owners who practice consistent carpet care find that their floors stay softer and fresher despite daily activity.

Strehlow notes that good home flooring care does not require complex routines or expensive products. The real secret lies in consistency—simple, frequent actions that prevent damage before it happens. Vacuuming, managing humidity control, and responding to spills quickly all contribute to long-term carpet maintenance and appearance. A few minutes of attention each week helps protect a major home investment and maintain a welcoming atmosphere.

Carpet is one of the most used and visible elements in any home. Keeping it in top condition depends on forming good habits and understanding how environmental factors like sunlight and moisture affect it. When homeowners commit to regular vacuuming, stain prevention, humidity control, and periodic professional cleaning, their flooring stays comfortable, clean, and visually appealing through every season.

How to Keep Your Carpet Looking New Longer features insights from Darcie Strehlow, Flooring Expert of Rapid City, SD, in HelloNation.

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