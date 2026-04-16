ATHENS, Ohio, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines durable flooring options that help homeowners manage scratches, moisture, and daily wear from pets.

What flooring choices best support homes with pets while maintaining durability and style? A HelloNation article provides the answer with insights from Eric Lucas of Carpet One Floor and Moore in Athens, Ohio, offering guidance on practical materials designed for long-term performance.

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The HelloNation article explains that selecting pet-friendly flooring in Athens, Ohio requires a careful balance of durability, maintenance, and overall appearance. Homes with pets often experience increased wear from daily activity, making it important to choose materials that can handle scratches, moisture, and frequent cleaning without sacrificing visual appeal.

Luxury vinyl plank continues to stand out as one of the most reliable solutions for pet owners. The article describes how its layered construction delivers strong scratch-resistant flooring for pets while maintaining a consistent appearance over time. It also notes that many products fall into the category of waterproof flooring, which Athens, Ohio, homeowners often choose to help protect against spills and accidents that could otherwise cause long-term damage.

Tile flooring is another option the article identifies as effective for pet-friendly flooring in Athens, Ohio. It explains that tile naturally resists scratches and moisture, making it ideal for high-traffic areas such as entryways, kitchens, and mudrooms. The article also notes that tile flooring does not trap odors, helping households maintain a cleaner indoor environment.

Laminate flooring is discussed as a practical alternative when carefully selected. The HelloNation article explains that modern laminate flooring products often include protective coatings that improve durability and enhance scratch resistance. While laminate flooring may not offer the same level of waterproof flooring performance as luxury vinyl plank, it can still perform well in moderate conditions with proper maintenance.

Hardwood flooring is addressed as a more traditional option that requires additional care in homes with pets. The article notes that while hardwood can function as durable flooring for pets in certain situations, it is more vulnerable to scratches and moisture exposure. Some homeowners choose harder wood species or specialized finishes, but the article emphasizes that maintenance requirements are typically higher compared to other materials designed for pet use.

The article also highlights the importance of traction when selecting flooring. Surfaces that are too smooth can make it difficult for pets to move comfortably, particularly as they age. Materials such as luxury vinyl plank and certain tile flooring options often include textured finishes that provide better grip, helping reduce the risk of slips inside the home.

Maintenance is another key factor discussed in the article. Pet owners benefit from flooring materials that allow for quick and simple cleaning routines. Options like luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring typically require only regular sweeping and occasional mopping, making them practical for busy households managing daily pet activity.

Style remains an important consideration as well. The HelloNation article explains that many pet-friendly flooring options are available in designs that replicate the look of natural wood or stone. Luxury vinyl plank, in particular, offers a wide range of finishes that combine visual appeal with dependable performance. Flooring Expert insights throughout the article reinforce the importance of choosing materials that meet both functional and design needs.

The article concludes that selecting the right flooring depends on factors such as the type of pets, level of activity, and where the flooring will be installed. By focusing on scratch-resistant flooring for pets and durable flooring for pets, homeowners can create spaces that remain both functional and visually appealing over time. Flooring Expert perspectives featured in the article emphasize making informed decisions that support long-term performance.

Best Flooring for Homes With Pets in Athens, Ohio features insights from Eric Lucas, Flooring Expert of Athens, Ohio, in HelloNation.

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HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation