SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best flooring options for Sioux Falls homes with pets? A recent HelloNation article featuring Flooring Expert Mike Husby of Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls, SD, offers practical advice for homeowners seeking surfaces that balance comfort, durability, and easy upkeep. Husby explains that pet-friendly flooring choices go beyond aesthetics, focusing instead on how each material stands up to daily wear, moisture, and the joyful energy that comes with living with pets. The full article can be found in a HelloNation article.

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For many Sioux Falls homes, hardwood floors remain a popular favorite. Their classic appearance and long-term value make them appealing, but they require steady hardwood maintenance in pet-friendly settings. Pet claws can create fine scratches on softer woods such as pine or birch, and even small water spills can cause dark staining if moisture seeps into seams. Husby recommends harder woods like oak or hickory paired with a protective polyurethane or aluminum oxide finish for improved flooring durability. He adds that homeowners who refinish hardwood every few years help preserve its beauty and resilience. However, regular cleaning and prompt spill response are essential parts of hardwood maintenance when living with pets.

Luxury vinyl has become one of the top choices for pet owners in Sioux Falls homes because it blends realistic wood and stone visuals with exceptional flooring durability. This material resists scratches, stains, and moisture while remaining comfortable for pets to walk on. Husby notes that luxury vinyl's protective wear layer helps prevent damage from active dogs or curious cats. Textured finishes disguise paw prints and add traction, making it a smart option for high-activity areas. As a result, luxury vinyl offers a rare combination of performance, comfort, and easy cleaning that many pet owners appreciate.

Laminate flooring is another practical choice in pet-friendly flooring design. It mimics the look of real wood while offering greater scratch resistance at a lower cost. Husby advises homeowners to choose waterproof or water-resistant laminate flooring to avoid swelling from spills or pet accidents. Laminate's floating installation system makes it simple to replace damaged sections, an advantage for busy households. To reduce sound from pet nails, Husby recommends using an underlayment designed for noise absorption. These features make laminate flooring a versatile, cost-effective solution for families living with pets.

Tile flooring, Husby explains, is nearly unmatched in terms of flooring durability. It resists scratches and moisture, making it ideal for kitchens, entryways, and feeding areas where messes are common. Muddy paws and water splashes clean up easily, though tile can feel cold and hard underfoot. Adding rugs or pet mats offers warmth and protection while still maintaining easy maintenance. For lasting results, Husby recommends resealing grout periodically to prevent discoloration or staining. With proper care, tile can remain beautiful for decades, even in active Sioux Falls homes with multiple pets.

Carpet care remains important for homeowners who prefer softness underfoot. Modern carpets feature stain-resistant fibers that better handle spills, pet hair, and minor accidents. Husby encourages consistent vacuuming to remove dirt and dander, along with annual professional cleaning to preserve texture and freshness. Patterned or textured carpets hide wear and shedding more effectively than solid colors. For added protection, washable rugs in high-traffic zones can catch debris and reduce stress on the main carpet. Regular carpet care keeps homes cleaner and extends the lifespan of this comfortable flooring option.

Husby also notes that blending flooring types is often the most functional approach for pet-friendly flooring in Sioux Falls homes. Durable surfaces like luxury vinyl, laminate, or tile work best near doors, feeding areas, and hallways, while carpet or area rugs can provide warmth in living or sleeping spaces. Protective pads under food bowls and door mats at every entryway further support flooring durability. Homeowners can also protect their investment by keeping pet nails trimmed and cleaning up spills promptly.

In Sioux Falls, where weather changes from snowy winters to muddy springs, flooring that can withstand temperature shifts and moisture is essential for families living with pets. Husby emphasizes that the best flooring choices reflect both lifestyle and environment. An active household with large dogs might prioritize durability and moisture resistance, while a quieter home with cats may focus on warmth and texture. No matter the situation, selecting the right flooring helps create a cleaner, more comfortable space for both people and pets.

The HelloNation article concludes that pet-friendly flooring isn't just about toughness; it's about harmony between function and comfort. With options like luxury vinyl, tile, laminate flooring, and properly maintained hardwood, homeowners can find styles that complement their interiors while handling the demands of pet ownership. Consistent cleaning and moisture control remain key to long-term success.

Pet-Friendly Flooring Choices That Last features insights from Mike Husby, Flooring Expert of Sioux Falls, SD, in HelloNation.

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