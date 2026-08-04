In HelloNation, Flooring Expert Mike Husby of Sioux Falls, SD, Shares Tips on How to Protect Your Floors Through Every Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners protect their floors from damage as Sioux Falls weather shifts through snow, rain, humidity, and cold? According to a HelloNation article, it all comes down to steady, seasonal floor care. Flooring Expert Mike Husby of Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls, SD, explains how proactive cleaning, humidity control, and small preventive habits help extend the life of any surface. The article highlights that Sioux Falls flooring faces unique challenges through all four seasons, making consistent floor maintenance essential. The complete feature appears in a HelloNation article.

Mike Husby - Sales Manager, Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls, SD Speed Speed

Sioux Falls flooring endures some of the toughest seasonal conditions in the Midwest. Each season brings new stresses, from winter salt damage to summer humidity. Husby notes that protecting floors year-round starts with awareness. Winter, in particular, is hard on hardwood and carpet. Road salt, ice melt, and snow tracked indoors can scratch finishes, stain fibers, and warp boards. Entry mats placed both outside and inside doorways are the first line of defense. Removing shoes at the door prevents salt from spreading through the home and helps maintain hardwood protection. During the coldest months, using a humidifier is also vital. Dry indoor air can cause wood to shrink or crack, so steady humidity control keeps flooring stable.

When spring arrives, many homeowners relax their cleaning habits, but Husby advises staying consistent. Melting snow and frequent rain turn mud into a recurring problem, dulling the finish of hardwood or vinyl floors and staining light carpet. Seasonal floor care during spring means more frequent cleaning: vacuuming, dry mopping, and deep carpet cleaning after heavy mud seasons. Removing grit and soil before it grinds into the surface preserves color, texture, and overall floor quality. Sioux Falls flooring experts agree that spring is the perfect time to refresh every surface after winter wear.

As summer settles in, humidity becomes the primary concern. Sioux Falls summers can bring sticky, damp air that affects flooring throughout the home. Husby explains that high moisture levels cause hardwood planks to expand and edges to lift, creating uneven gaps. Running a dehumidifier helps maintain balance and keeps humidity under control. Even laminate and engineered wood benefit from stable moisture levels. Homeowners should occasionally lift area rugs to allow air circulation and prevent trapped moisture underneath. Vinyl and tile floors are more resistant to seasonal humidity, but they still need routine care to maintain their finish.

Autumn, often overlooked, is a key transition period for floor maintenance. As temperatures drop, homeowners should inspect seals on doors and windows. Cracked seals or loose thresholds can let cold air and condensation in, potentially damaging nearby flooring. Husby recommends minor touch-ups like re-tacking carpet edges, tightening loose boards, or filling grout lines before winter returns. A light cleaning and resealing for hardwood protection in the fall can shield against upcoming winter salt damage. Preparing in advance keeps floors resilient through the colder months ahead.

Seasonal floor care isn't only about reacting to the weather; it's about steady prevention. Simple, consistent habits keep floors strong year-round. Husby stresses that homeowners should focus on small daily steps: trimming pet nails to avoid scratches, using furniture pads to prevent dents, and rotating area rugs to distribute wear. Floors are designed to handle daily activity, but regular attention ensures they stay clean, stable, and attractive longer.

For homes with carpet, Husby reminds readers that routine carpet cleaning is just as important as surface protection. Vacuuming removes grit that can dull fibers, while periodic professional cleaning lifts hidden dirt and oils that regular vacuums miss. Clean carpet contributes to overall indoor health and supports the rest of the home's flooring by reducing dust circulation. In Sioux Falls flooring environments where mud and moisture are common, professional carpet cleaning after spring or fall is a smart investment in long-term comfort.

Humidity control remains the thread that ties every season together. Whether using a dehumidifier during the summer or a humidifier in winter, keeping relative humidity between 35 and 55 percent helps prevent swelling, shrinking, or cracking in natural materials. This simple measure not only protects wood floors but also supports furniture and wall integrity. Husby notes that homeowners who maintain balanced indoor air see fewer flooring issues overall.

Ultimately, year-round floor maintenance helps homeowners protect their investment. Sioux Falls' four distinct seasons test every surface, from hardwood to carpet. Cleaning, drying, sealing, and balancing humidity contribute to stronger and longer-lasting floors. Seasonal care doesn't need to be complicated; it just needs to be consistent.

How to Protect Your Floors Through Every Season features insights from Mike Husby, Flooring Expert of Sioux Falls, SD, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation