In HelloNation, Flooring Expert Mike Miller Explains Why Flooring Needs Time To Adjust Before Installation

The article outlines how proper acclimation helps prevent damage and supports long-term flooring performance.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does new flooring need time to adjust before installation? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Flooring Expert Mike Miller of Parkersburg, West Virginia.

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The HelloNation article explains that flooring acclimation is a critical step that allows materials to adapt to the conditions inside a home before installation. Flooring products are often stored in controlled environments, but once delivered, they are exposed to varying temperatures and humidity. These changes can affect how materials expand or contract over time.

The article explains how skipping acclimation can lead to long-term issues, including gaps, buckling, and uneven surfaces. When flooring is installed too quickly, it may shift after placement as it adjusts to the environment. Allowing materials to settle beforehand helps create a more stable and consistent installation.

Flooring Expert insights in the article highlight that hardwood flooring is especially sensitive to moisture levels. Wood naturally absorbs and releases moisture from the air, which can cause it to expand in humid conditions and shrink in drier environments. This movement makes proper acclimation essential for maintaining the structure and appearance of hardwood floors.

The article also explains that other materials, including laminate flooring and vinyl plank flooring, are affected by environmental conditions. While these options may be more moisture-resistant, they still respond to temperature and humidity changes. Without proper acclimation, these materials can develop issues that impact both performance and appearance.

The HelloNation article outlines how acclimation typically involves placing unopened flooring materials in the room where they will be installed for several days. This allows the products to adjust gradually to the home's conditions. The article notes that different materials require different timeframes, but the goal remains the same: to ensure stability before installation begins.

Humidity levels inside the home play a key role in this process. The article explains that maintaining indoor humidity within a recommended range helps flooring materials adjust more effectively. In some cases, professionals may use tools to measure moisture levels and confirm that conditions are suitable for installation.

Flooring Expert perspectives in the article emphasize that proper acclimation offers both immediate and long-term benefits. It helps boards and planks fit together more smoothly during installation, reducing complications. It also minimizes the risk of future damage, helping the flooring maintain its shape and durability over time.

The article further notes that climate can influence the importance of acclimation. In regions with significant seasonal changes, such as West Virginia, fluctuations in humidity and temperature can have a greater impact on flooring materials. Taking time to prepare helps reduce the risk of problems caused by these environmental shifts.

The HelloNation article also explains that manufacturers often require acclimation as part of their installation guidelines. Skipping this step may affect product warranties, making it an important consideration for homeowners. Proper preparation protects both the flooring and the investment.

The article concludes that patience during the installation process leads to better results. Allowing flooring materials time to adjust ensures a more reliable outcome and reduces the likelihood of repairs. This step supports both the appearance and longevity of the finished surface.

Why Flooring Needs Time to Adjust Before Installation features insights from Mike Miller, a Flooring Expert in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation